Former Mayor Sheila Dixon announced she will not concede in the Democratic mayoral primary until the final outstanding batch of mail-in ballots are counted. The Associated Press called the race for Mayor Brandon Scott around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“In respect to all who voted, I’ll be waiting for the final outcome of the mail-in ballots before I make any further statements on the outcome of the mayoral primary,” she said in a Wednesday statement.
The AP calls a race when candidates trailing the top contender no longer have a path to victory based on the remaining number of outstanding votes.
Scott secured about 51% of the preliminary vote, while Dixon had around 41.29%, according to the most recently available set of unofficial results. That translates to 33,241 votes for Scott and 26,934 for Dixon.
Elections officials count mail-in ballots in two waves. The first portion are ballots that were returned before a deadline last week; their results were released on election day. The rest — about 25,000, according to city elections director Armstead Jones — are now being counted at the elections warehouse in West Baltimore. Results will be certified on May 24.
Dixon earned about 45% of the first wave of mail-in ballots, while Scott earned about 40%. Thiru Vignarajah earned about 10%; he dropped out of the race to endorse Dixon before early voting started, but after voters could return their mail-in ballots.
Dixon would need to earn a significantly higher percentage of mail-in ballots to bridge the gap between her and Scott. In 2020, Scott won a majority of mail-in ballots.
A Banner analysis of preliminary election data found that Scott had massive margins over Dixon in the city’s majority-white precincts. He was in near-lockstep to Dixon in the city’s majority-Black precincts.