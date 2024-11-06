Baltimore voters are rejecting a Republican-backed measure to drastically shrink City Council, according to partial election results, and councilmembers are expressing optimism the trend will hold.

With about a third of precincts reporting as of 10:20 p.m., more than 60% of voters had voted against Question H. Should the results continue, it would send a clear signal to Baltimore County media mogul David Smith that the city is not interested in his brand of politics.

Smith, who owns The Baltimore Sun and is executive chairman of the television company Sinclair, Inc., funded the Question H campaign and his news organizations gave the measure extensive coverage in the runup to Election Day.

The Sun ran a number of full-page advertisements in support of Question H in recent weeks.

Smith did not respond to emailed questions.

City officials had made a late push against Question H, warning residents that approving the measure, which sought to cut city council to eight members from 14, would reduce representation and mean poorer constituent services. They had also pitched the vote as a fight between self-governance and the whims of an out-of-town billionaire who sought to reshape the city to his liking.

Their campaign, Stop Sinclair, raised relatively little money — they did not purchase a television ad, because they could not afford it — and relied largely on door knocking and direct outreach through social media and text messaging. Yard signs in front of homes and polling places urged people to vote no on Question H, some with the slogan “Billionaires can’t have Baltimore,” though it’s not clear if Smith is a billionaire.

Newly-elected Council President Zeke Cohen told supporters Tuesday night that Smith’s Question H was all but defeated.

“You can buy a building. You can buy a newspaper. But you can’t buy us,” Cohen said.

Council newcomer Zac Blanchard, in a phone interview, said conversations he and volunteers had at polling sites Tuesday cemented his view they would beat back the measure.

“The only question was if we could get the word out enough so that people knew what they were voting for,” Blanchard said. “It was obvious we would win the informed voters in a landslide.”

Councilman Mark Conway was more blunt in his assessment early Tuesday.

“Across the board, I didn’t come across a single person who felt that was a good idea,” the North Baltimore councilman said.

Voters across Baltimore seemed appalled at the idea of shrinking City Council. Mary Braman, a photographer at the South Baltimore newspaper The Peninsula Post, said Question H was an easy no.

“We need all the help we can get in this city, not less,” Braman said.

Derika Newsome cast her no vote on H at Thomas Johnston Elementary and Middle School and said council size “going down wouldn’t really be good for the city.”

Another voter, Grant Miller, said the city needed better representation, not less.

“I was out for five hours and I talked to maybe one guy who signed the petition [to put Question H on the ballot] and said this is what he wanted,” Stacey Mink, a spokesperson for the Question H opposition group Baltimore City is Not For Sale, said. “I must have talked to maybe 100 voters. There were a bunch of people who came in and knew exactly what it was and it was not what they wanted.”

Former Republican mayoral candidate Jovani Patterson chairs People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, the political committee that Smith funds and that petitioned to put Question H on the ballot, and had tried to paint the measure as one designed to combat government waste. Patterson in a text message said he was still feeling “hopeful.”

City Council passed on an opportunity this summer to place a competing measure on the ballot, opting instead to fight Question H directly at the ballot box. Most council members, save for those who lost their primaries, and Mayor Brandon Scott worked with labor leaders in recent weeks on a grassroots campaign to preserve the current council size.

Many thought Question H’s passage was a foregone conclusion. Going back to 1999, there had been more than 150 ballot questions put to voters in Baltimore and just one, a 2004 effort to lower the age requirement for joining City Council, had been rejected.

And Smith had previously had success with ballot questions in Baltimore. In 2022 he successfully funded a campaign to impose a two-term limit on city officials. He has also circulated petitions to implement a recall mechanism, and there’s speculation that could be his next move. Smith did not return a message seeking comment.

Unlike in 2022, Scott and councilmembers opted to oppose Smith head-on, with the mayor regularly taunting the Baltimore County resident on social media and in interviews. Scott had accused Smith of using his money to consolidate political power into the hands of wealthy white men.

This is not Smith’s first electoral loss this year. In May, voters overwhelmingly sided with Scott in the Democratic primary over former-Mayor Sheila Dixon, who had significant financial backing from Smith and his friends.

Banner Reporters Adam Willis, Hallie Miller and Ellie Wolfe contributed reporting.