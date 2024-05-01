The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Thiru Vignarajah has dropped out of the Baltimore mayor’s race and endorsed former Mayor Sheila Dixon, a move that could dramatically reshape the May 14 Democratic primary.

The attorney announced his decision at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Fells Point. He has consistently placed third in polls measuring support for candidates.

“She’s called me names. I’ve called her names,” he said. “But the one thing that no one has ever accused Sheila Dixon of is not being able to build a great team.”

Dixon called his decision to step out of the race evidence of his love for Baltimore. “Thiru and I have talked, and he has great ideas that could be so instrumental in making a difference in this city,” she said. “I’m grateful and humble.”

The candidates had sparred just one day ago at a debate hosted by WJZ-TV, WYPR and The Baltimore Banner, during which Vignarajah said that both Scott’s and Dixon’s terms had been failures. The attorney said the debate was a catalyst in his decision to drop out.

Speaking about the recent return to weekly recycling, the mayor “literally said that the [recycling] trucks just got in,” Vignarajah said.

Mayor Brandon Scott looks down and former mayor Sheila Dixon, shakes hands with Attorney Thiru Vignarajah at the Banner/WJZ/WYPR mayoral debate at the University of Baltimore’s H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

A Scott campaign staffer contested that timeline, saying Vignarajah first approached the mayor last week to discuss the possibility of an endorsement.

“We were told if the mayor considered making Thiru police commissioner or CEO of city schools, that Thiru would be open to endorsing us,” they said.

They said Scott and Vignarajah met again at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, hours before the press conference with Dixon. The mayor told Vignarajah he “absolutely could not” promise either position to him and that he should consider staying in the race.

“Whether she agreed to one or two of those positions, I don’t know,” they said. “But we know what the price was when it came to us.”

Vignarajah did not confirm or deny the account. When asked if he had conversations with Scott about becoming schools CEO or police commissioner, he replied: “I don’t talk about conversations with principals unless we are here together.”

Asked if they made any agreements on future City Hall employment, he replied: “The only deal that we made is to commit to seeing Baltimore become the city that we know it can be.”

The only dream job he has is mayor, he added.

In this competitive primary, every vote matters.

A recent survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner found 11% of respondents said they would support Vignarajah, while 40% said they would back Mayor Brandon Scott and 32% said they supported Dixon. Businessman Bob Wallace garnered 3% support.

The poll of 440 likely Democratic voters was conducted by phone and text from April 3 to April 7 and has a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.

Scott bested Dixon in the 2020 Democratic primary with 43,927 votes, earning a few thousand more ballots than Dixon. Vignarajah earned 17,080 votes that cycle.

Vignarajah was using Baltimore’s new public financing system in his run for mayor and had raised more than $700,000 for his campaign, most of which came from public dollars matching and multiplying small donations from Baltimore residents. Publicly-financed candidates must return unspent money in their campaign accounts.