The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

After attorney Thiru Vignarajah ended his bid for Baltimore mayor and endorsed former Mayor Sheila Dixon for the job, the big question is whether Vignarajah’s supporters will follow suit.

Mayor Brandon Scott won the 2020 Democratic primary by 3,145 votes over Dixon, so the political saw is true: Every vote matters.

The Banner and Goucher College Poll surveyed Baltimore voters last month. We circled back to Vignarajah voters to see how they were feeling now.

“We need new players in Baltimore and drastic changes if we want to stop losing residents,” said David Friedland, who said he is not a fan of Scott’s crime policy or the plans to redevelop Harborplace. Friedland’s big concerns are reducing property tax rates to make them more competitive with surrounding counties, increasing policing and cleaning streets.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dixon leaving office as part of a plea deal related to a federal corruption case “just makes us look bad,” he said, but he has come to a decision.

“I guess long story short, I will be reluctantly voting for Dixon,” he said.

Darrell Jenkins said he had supported Vignarajah for years when he had sought other elected offices and was “disheartened” by Wednesday’s announcement.

“I’m really disappointed that he decided to drop out of the race,” Jenkins said. “I do truly believe that he would have done great things in office.”

Jenkins said he can’t support Scott. He disagrees with the contract the Scott administration signed with Baltimore Gas and Electric to manage the city’s underground conduit network for utilities and the city’s guaranteed income program.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He says he’s a fan of Dixon.

But not all Vignarajah voters had made up their minds.

Jerrell Bratcher, 41, said he’s unsure if he leans toward Dixon or Scott now.

“This definitely changes the game and moves the goalposts,” he said. “Yes, he’s run three times, but Thiru has proven that he has a solid base by all accounts.”

Dixon’s campaign has been the most “polarizing” of her career, he said, because of who is supporting her this time around.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“There are some things that we do need to fix, but there also are some people who are already in places to best serve this city,” Bratcher said. “It’s just making sure that they have the infrastructure, the people, the capacity, the autonomy, the leadership and partnership, to work with them to be able to execute their roles effectively, with this upcoming mayor’s race.”

Kellie Felder, 39, who lives in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, said she would have to think carefully between Wallace and Scott. She is impressed, she said, by the reduction in crime reported over the mayor’s term, a difference she said she can sense in her community.

”I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do now, but Sheila Dixon is not the one I’m wanting to vote for,” Felder, who works in nonprofits, said. “I feel like we’ve been there and done it.”

Felder said she’s been turned off by Dixon campaign ads that report a dramatic drop in crime under her tenure.

”I did not live through that,” Felder said. “I don’t remember that ever being the case.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Another respondent, Amanda McCall, also said she would not vote for Dixon despite her preferred candidate’s endorsement.

”I’m currently undecided,” McCall said. “I’ll be re-doing my homework on my options before I send in my ballot to decide who best aligns with my values.”