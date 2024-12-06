The crowded race for Baltimore County executive just became less crowded.

Former County Councilman Tom Quirk, who represented the Catonsville area from 2010 to 2022, announced Thursday night that he was dropping out of the race. He did not provide a reason in his email but said he made the decision after careful consideration, according to Council Chair Izzy Patoka.

Quirk, a financial adviser who earned a reputation as a budget whiz in his 12 years, was a surprise addition to the official list released Monday. Many candidates announced their interest shortly after County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. won election to Congress last month. Some have been seen around Towson taking meetings and preparing for the interview. Quirk’s name wasn’t mentioned until it became public Monday.

Quirk said Friday morning that he had not planned to jump in the race, but did so after receiving “many calls” from councilmen, business leaders, and former constituents concerned about future fiscal needs. Quirk was a stalwart of the Spending Affordability Committee, which is establishes a spending guideline that seeks to make sure rate of county spending does not exceed the economy’s rate of growth. He said he was planning to focus on paying for growing capital needs with a shrinking, aging tax base.

“I’m a budget guy. I like numbers,” he said. “Baltimore County is at a crossroads, and we need people with the right skill sets to move forward.”

Ultimately, Quirk said, he learned he would have had to sell the retirement investment fund business he’s built for 30 years to take the two-year position. He attempted to work out a solution where he could run the company and county government, he said, but that arrangement wasn’t possible.

Patoka confirmed that another candidate, Del. Jon Cardin, officially withdrew. Cardin issued a press release over Thanksgiving stating he was withdrawing, but he did not officially inform the council. His name was on the list of candidates Monday, but he withdrew later in the week, Patoka said.

The County Council has scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday to hear from members of the public about what they consider the ideal credentials for the next county executive. It is not, councilmembers say, an opportunity to lobby for one candidate over another. Multiple Baltimore County Democratic clubs are jointly planning a candidates forum from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19, in the Owings Mills library’s meeting room.

The executive is the most powerful position in Maryland’s third-largest county. Olszewski’s successor will serve until Dec. 6, 2026, and oversee a county budget of $5 billion. The salary for the position is $192,000 annually. The council wants a candidate who will not run for the permanent job.

Olszewski will be sworn in Jan. 3. If the council does not choose a candidate by then, the charter specifies that county administrative officer D’Andrea Walker will serve until one is chosen.

The county code specifies that whoever is selected must be of the same party as the departing county executive. The council now has four Democrats and three Republicans. The winning candidate will need four votes.

Other candidates are state Sens. Kathy Klausmeier and Jim Brochin; administrator Tara Ebersole; community activist and businesswoman Yara Cheikh; former county parks director Barry Williams; former state economic development lead Aris Melissaratos; IT specialist Paul Drutz-Hannahs; environmental engineer George Perdikakis; financial professional William H. Huhn; and clergy leader Gregory A. Dennis.