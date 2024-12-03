A contested wind farm off the coast of Ocean City cleared a final federal hurdle Tuesday, though that doesn’t mean its future is guaranteed.

Approval of the construction and operating plan for the 114-turbine wind farm about 10 miles off the coast of Ocean City, marks the last permit that developer US Wind needed from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, since the agency formally approved the project in September.

US Wind’s multiphase construction plan outlines turbines sprawling over as much as 80,000 acres in the ocean and generating more than two gigawatts of electricity, enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes in the region.

The plan also allows for the development of a meteorological tower in the turbine field, four offshore substations and up to four cables that would run underneath the seabed to transport power from the wind mills to the mainland, running beneath Sussex County, Delaware.

US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski celebrated the decision Tuesday as the culmination of more than four years of work and analysis.

“This is a proud moment for US Wind,” said Grybowski, touting the development as a chance to generate huge amounts of power and support thousands of local jobs. “America can achieve energy abundance and put many Americans to work building the power plants of the future.”

Elizabeth Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, similarly touted the permit as an example of President Joe Biden’s commitment to curbing climate change through expansions of the country’s nascent offshore wind industry.

Still, Biden will leave office in January, and his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to be much less friendly to offshore wind.

Industry observers expect that offshore wind development could face serious setbacks under Trump, who could lend his support to lawsuits like the ones Ocean City and other seaside communities along the Northeastern coast have filed against offshore development.

Ocean City sued the federal ocean energy bureau in October, arguing that its environmental assessment of the US Wind project failed to account for its consequences to local tourism, wildlife habitats and a host of other environmental factors.

Trump made his distaste for offshore wind clear over the course of his campaign, pledging to block a development off the coast of New Jersey on his first day in office and even stating at one point that he hates wind.

Even though the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has given US Wind the green light to move forward with its Ocean City project, Trump could instruct his Department of Justice to side with the project’s opponents in court, filing motions to reverse the federal government’s decision on the project.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in an email that the latest federal decision comes as no surprise.

The bureau “has been fast tracking this project from the beginning and it appears, with the new administration coming on board in January, they are really rushing these approvals through,” Meehan said. “This approval has no impact on our lawsuit, which will proceed, and we continue to build support in opposition to this project.”

Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore in Congress, criticized the permit in a statement, attacking US Wind for its foreign ties. Though US Wind is based in Baltimore, the Italian company Renexia owns a majority stake in it.

“We should never allow foreign owned companies to control our energy supply—much less harm our marine life while doing it,” Harris said. “I look forward to working with President Trump to end all offshore wind development when he is back in office.”

While offshore wind farms have begun to crop up off the coasts of some other East Coast states, the industry has yet to take root in Maryland. Its waters are prime territory for tapping an enormous wind resource on the seas.