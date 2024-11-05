Let’s be honest. This election has been doing the absolute most. There was a succession, talk of cats and dogs, Swifties and we won’t even delve into that sofa.

This cycle has had more twists and turns than a back road in Baltimore County.

We all deserve a treat — or at least some fellowship. Misery loves company. Am I right?

We’ve found watch parties in the Baltimore region so you can attend, kick back, eat some food and possibly grab a drink or two with fellow voters.

Ryan Haase, a self-proclaimed “queer D.C. swamp kid” who grew up with a politically progressive mother, couldn’t pass up putting a spin on the traditional election results watch party at The Club Car, a queer cocktail bar and performance venue in Station North.

The event, called “Rock The Vote”: A Political Millennial Musical Experience, is a femme centric cabaret featuring pop, show tunes, all led by mistress of ceremony Danielle Robinette.

“I love pop music and I think that meeting people where they are can make actual change,” Haase said. “We, as a company, want to keep up momentum and optimism while we push for progressive causes. I mean what does that better than Britney, bitch?”

The party, which costs $20 to attend, will share live election updates as well as happenings on the big screen and serve an orange soda punch named “Fuck Trump” for $10 and Vice President Kamala Harris’ beer of choice, Miller High Life, for $2.24 (plus tax).

“It seemed like this election, with all at stake we couldn’t sit out. But we wanted to do it our way,” said Haase.

Busboys and Poets has locations scattered around D.C. and Maryland. (Kimi Yoshino / The Baltimore Banner)

Busboys and Poets

Want some shrimp and grits and champagne to celebrate you doing your civic duty? Head to any location of Busboys and Poets for their election night watch party.

There will be happy hour prices all night. The results will be shown on TV. And show your “I VOTED” sticker for an additional 10% off.

RSVP to attend for free.

Regan Vasconcellos Presents: Election Night Watch Party and Political Art Show

Alexander’s Tavern will combine art with democracy on election night with this unique experience, which features work by visual artists who work in digital, multi-media, and 3D animation. According to a press release, Vasconcellos “immortalizes Harris as the heroin in this election’s battle between good and good ol’ American Oligarchy.”

7:30-10:30 p.m. at 710 S. Broadway St. in Fells Point

The Perch

Join members of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (LBS), Black Girls Vote , Baltimore City NAACP and Cllctivly for a night of networking and socializing, all while supporting a local business. Televisions will be tuned into both local and national news stations. The free event will feature light fare and a cash bar.

RSVP is required. Starts at 7 p.m. at 1110 S. Charles Street in Federal Hill

The museum's election night event is open to the public but requires registration. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture watch party

Watch election results all whilst being surrounded by Black art and culture. The event is a partnership between the museum and Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned media company, which owns local stations like 92Q Jams, Magic 95.9, Spirit 1400, WOLB 1010 AM and Praise 106.1. Black-owned food and beverage vendors will offer samples and sell items, and the museum’s exhibits will be open throughout the night.

The free party, which is open to the public, will be held from 7-10:00 p.m. at the museum, 830 E. Pratt Street in Downtown. Advance registration is required on the museum’s website, www.lewismuseum.org.

Karson Institute’s 2024 Presidential Election Watch Night Party

Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, a professor of communication and African and African American studies at Loyola University, has teamed with UMBC’s School of Public Policy, Short Kuts and Mission Fit for a free watch party that will feature food, games, music, storytelling and real-time election results. The nonpartisan event, which is free and requires registration, promises to “celebrate and plan for the future — no matter which party wins the night.” Attendees under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

7-11:59 p.m. at Loyola Notre Dame Library, 200 Winston Ave.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is the leader of the right-wing Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Rick Hutzell / The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland Republican Party watch event

I’m with Andy Harris for Congress and the Maryland Republican Party will host a watch party at The Westin-BWI. The festivities start at 8 p.m.

Register here. The Westin-BWI at 1110 Old Elkridge Landing Rd in Linthicum Heights.

Johnny Olszewski Jr. watch party

Union Craft Brewing will be the spot for Johnny Olszewski Jr. to wait for results as he attempts to win Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District.

Grab a brew, watch the results and see if the Baltimore County Executive can make it to congress. The event is free but requires an RSVP.

8-11 p.m. at Union Craft Brewery, 1700 W. 40th St. #420 in Baltimore

Election Night Extravaganza

UMBC just might have the most elaborate election night watch offerings in the region.

This event, which is hosted by the Center for Democracy and Civic Life, the Student Government Association, the Graduate Student Association and the Sondheim Public Affairs Scholars Program, gives attendees the opportunity to watch election results on the TV stations ABC and CBS.

Students who want to watch the results in silence can watch from the Skylight Room. There will also be a photo booth, bingo, paint and sip and yoga for those in need of relaxing away those election night jitters. The Commons will also serve free breakfast food throughout the evening.

7:00-11:59 pm at The Commons and Main Street on UMBC campus, 1000 Hilltop Circle in Baltimore