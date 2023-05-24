Days before a youth curfew is set to take effect across Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials laid out plans for enforcement that he stressed are designed to minimize law enforcement interactions with kids.

The reinstatement of Baltimore’s longstanding curfew, outlined at an Inner Harbor news conference Wednesday, is one piece in a broader strategy by city leaders aimed at keeping kids out of harm’s way as summer break looms and the city grapples with an ongoing surge in teen gun violence.

But Scott has doubled down on the curfew despite criticism from criminal justice reform advocates who have pointed to findings of ineffective curfews in other cities and argued that the policy could needlessly criminalize teens — a concern that one criminal criminal justice researcher said she still holds after hearing the Scott administration plan on Wednesday.

Beginning with the start of Memorial Day weekend on Friday, minors under the age of 14 are required to be home between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on weekends and holidays, while children ages 14 to 16 cannot be out between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM. The city has tasked a team of non-law enforcement personnel to monitor popular gathering spots and assist in transporting children found out after hours to one of two late-night centers in East or West Baltimore.

Scott’s policy includes a tiered enforcement system: the parent or guardian of a child will be cited with a warning; a second offense will come with a fine of $50 or required family counseling; for a third offense, parents will face fines of up to $500 or have to perform community service.

Scott said Wednesday that the his administration is implementing the curfew “the right way.”

Shantay Jackson, director of the mayor’s public safety office said previous attempts to enforce Baltimore’s youth curfew have over-relied on law enforcement, emphasizing the revived curfew’s focus on engaging children and offering social services.

“This is not going to be police going around criminalizing black children,” she said.

Details on the city’s strategy for curbing youth violence this summer comes on the heels of the most violent start to a year for Baltimore teens since at least 2015. Scott’s administration has searched for responses to the problem in recent months, and alongside curfew enforcement city leaders have touted a suite of programs – from pool parties to midnight basketball – aimed at keeping kids engaged through the summer months.

Though overall homicide and nonfatal shooting numbers have recessed so far this year, gun violence involving teenagers has trended in the opposite direction. Sixty-two high school-age kids in Baltimore have been shot since the start of the year, according to ongoing tracking by The Baltimore Banner based on data through May 20, accounting for nearly 20% of the gun violence victims in the city so far this year. By comparison, 13 to 18 year-olds made up about 12% of Baltimore’s shooting victims through the same period last year, and about 5% in 2021.

Summer break begins for Baltimore City Public School students on June 14 and lasts until August 28.

Enforcement plans

Baltimore has had a youth curfew on the books for decades, but enforcement has wavered between mayoral administrations. The rule set to go back into effect on Friday follows Scott’s commitment after an Inner Harbor shooting in April that the city would go “back to the old days” by reinstating curfew.

The city will staff two late-night youth centers, one at C.C. Jackson Recreation Center in Park Heights and one at Councilwoman Rita R. Church Community Center in East Baltimore. Jackson, of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said Wednesday that specially-branded transport vehicles will monitor neighborhoods across the city for kids out too late and deliver them to the youth centers.

Still, law enforcement will could play a key role in approaching kids after hours, according to an internal Baltimore Police Department memo provided to the Banner by the department, which outlines the protocol for officers who find kids out after hours.

The memo focuses attention on groups of 10 or more kids and stresses that the strategy is not intended to spur “an unnecessary increase” in interactions between law enforcement and teens.

Upon encountering a group of 10 or more people who “appear to be under the age of 17″ in a public space after hours, the memo instructs officers to activate body cameras and call for support from other officers and from the youth centers. Officers are advised to make several announcements to groups of children informing them that they are not allowed to be out.