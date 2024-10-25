Nearly 43,000 Marylanders participated in the first day of the state’s early voting period, about 1% of the more than 4.5 million registered voters in Maryland. While we don’t yet know how they voted, we know a little about who voted, and where.

About 46% of day-one voters on Thursday were registered Democrats, compared to nearly 29% Republicans. Early turnout data suggest Republicans turned out at a slightly higher rate, though the sample size is small. Statewide, more than 53% of registered voters are registered as Democrats, and nearly 24% as Republicans. This is according to early voting data from the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Republicans turned up at higher rates on the earliest day of voting in 14 of 24 Maryland counties. The widest margin was in Prince George’s County, the second largest in the state. Some 1.8% of registered Republicans in the county voted on day one of the early voting period, compared to just 0.8% of registered Democrats.

But there far more registered Democrats in PG County — more than 10 times as many as there are Republicans — and the vast majority of votes there were cast by registered Democrats.

Where are registered Democrats, Republican's voting early? Baltimore City and Prince George's county saw the largest Democratic advantage on day one.

Simply put, Republicans are outnumbered in Maryland, but through one day, they are turning up at a slightly higher rate than Democrats.

It’s difficult to compare this year’s early voting numbers to the 2020 presidential election because of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on voting. But in 2016, Democrats had a higher turnout in early voting than Republicans.

Early voters were also, in general, older. Almost 69% of early voters were at least 45 years old, and just around 8% were between 18 and 24. The majority of them were women, but only by a slim margin, and not by more than the natural difference in the male and female population.

But there are some differences across age and gender at the county level. Women voted more in the state’s largest counties, but were outnumbered by men in many smaller areas. When looking at young voters — those between 18 and 24, a sample of about 3,400 votes across the state — voting patterns by gender range widely. About two thirds of young voters in Garrett County, for example, were men. On the other extreme, nearly 70% of early voters in Somerset County were women. Among larger counties, Baltimore City had the highest share of young female voters, at more than 57%. But even the City had fewer than 100 such voters.

Statewide, about 58% of registered female voters are registered as Democrats, compared to 46% of men. On the first day of voting, about 49% of women who cast ballots were registered Democrats, 42% for men, again indicating a slightly higher turnout for Republicans in the earliest of stages, across genders.

It’s important to remember these numbers are a very small sample, and not a random sample at that.

Early voting will last through Oct. 31.