Democrat April McClain Delaney declared victory Friday in a tight and often contentious race to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, as the ongoing count of mail-in ballots showed her with a widening lead over Republican Neil Parrott.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race, although others including CNN have projected McClain Delaney as the winner. She was ahead of Parrott by fewer than 9,000 votes, with about 89% counted.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the people of Maryland’s 6th District have placed in me,” McClain Delaney said in a statement. She went on to say that her campaign has been about “common sense, common ground leadership that puts people over politics, defends our freedoms and values, and builds a future centered on unity.”

Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Democratic Party congratulated McClain Delaney on Friday.

Parrott said on social media that vote counting continues and that he was “extremely grateful for the huge amount of work” during the campaign.

McClain Delaney is poised to become the third woman from Maryland elected to Congress this cycle, joining Sen.-elect Angela Alsobrooks and Rep.-elect Sarah Elfreth of the 3rd District. For eight years, the state’s 10-member congressional delegation has been entirely male.

The 6th District is a sprawling, ideologically diverse swath that spans ruby-red counties in the state’s panhandle, all of purple Frederick County and deep-blue suburbs in Montgomery County. Democrats outnumber Republicans 41% to 34% — a much narrower gap than in the rest of the state — and almost one-in-four voters is unaffiliated with either party.

Days before Tuesday’s election, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat,” signaling a tighter contest than what is typical for a Maryland House race. In the final weeks, both campaigns received boosts from their national parties and PAC-funded ads. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise campaigned with Parrott, while Maryland Gov. Wes Moore hit the trail with McClain Delaney.

The 6th District became much more competitive after redistricting in 2022, when lawmakers redrew the lines to exclude parts of Montgomery County.

Two-term Democrat David Trone vacated the seat in an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate, taking with him advantages in name recognition, incumbency and immense personal wealth.

Running in his place was McClain Delaney, a former nonprofit leader who has never held elected office and was not well-known in the district. Her campaign also occurred under a climate of broad discontent toward Democratic President Joe Biden, under whom McClain Delaney served in the U.S. Commerce Department.

But while that sentiment propelled Republican Donald Trump to the presidency and contributed to a rightward shift in every corner of reliably blue Maryland, it appeared Friday that it wouldn’t be enough to flip a seat that Trone won in 2022 by 9.6 percentage points and that Democrats have held for more than a decade.

McClain Delaney, the wife of former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, said she ran for Congress in large part to protect abortion rights. She often talked about the issue in personal terms, drawing on her experience as a mother of four daughters and someone who survived a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy in her mid-30s.

Republican Neil Parrott appears to have lost all three of his bids to become a U.S. congressman. (Sapna Bansil)

Parrott is a former state delegate who was making his third bid to represent the 6th District, having lost in 2020 and 2022 to Trone. He argued that abortion was a “non-issue” in the race because there weren’t enough votes in Congress to enact national standards.

Instead, he made immigration and the economy the main themes of his campaign. He supported lowering taxes, building a border wall and investing in transportation improvements. On foreign policy, he advocated for ending U.S. aid to Ukraine and opposed a two-state solution in the Middle East.