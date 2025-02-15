Strict guidance from the national defense department crushed plans for an Eastern Shore parade held in honor of Frederick Douglass’ 207th birthday because it was being held during Black History Month, according to a memo sent by the Maryland National Guard citing federal policy changes.

The U.S. Department of Defense declared all military departments could not lend resources to any cultural celebrations, including those during Black History Month.

After months of correspondence, Douglass’ extended family received a Feb. 7 memo telling them the Maryland National Guard could not participate. The reason given: “Since this event is organized as part of a Black History Month celebration, the Maryland National Guard cannot support.”

“The Maryland National Guard must decline events which celebrates individuals based all or in part on immutable characteristics,” the memo said.

Their answer was based on a Jan. 31 guidance from the U.S. Department of Defense declaring all months celebrating culture and identity “dead.” That same day, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month.

Douglass’ Eastern Shore descendants parade plans relied heavily on an appearance by the Maryland National Guard band and transport vehicles. Tarence Bailey, a fifth-generation nephew of Frederick Douglass, has been working with his family’s nonprofit, the Bailey-Groce Family Foundation, to plan his great-uncle’s memorial party. He fielded the Guard’s memo.

“My heart dropped,” he said. “I was upset, especially when looking at the reasons.”

He’s grateful, however, that other events scheduled at Easton’s Avalon Theatre on Feb. 22 will go on as planned because they are funded by ticket sales. Proceeds for the event, which includes musical guests, poetry and a dinner, will go toward the construction of a multipurpose community building and a local historical society.

Trump signed several orders eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, language and programs from federal government agencies. Baltimore has joined a lawsuit with other plaintiffs to fight the order because millions of dollars in federal funding could be at stake.

The national defense department memo stated military departments “will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months,” according to a Department of Defense news release titled “Identity Months Dead at DoD.”

Months celebrating Black history, women, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, LGBTQIA+ people, the Latino community, American Indians and disabled employment awareness were listed.

Military personnel were encouraged to celebrate their own success and military heroes of all backgrounds “as we restore our warrior culture and ethos.”