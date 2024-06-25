The Maryland Democratic Party removed a volunteer from a leadership position after an online vigilante group published video documenting sexually explicit messages he admitted exchanging with someone posing as a minor.

Michael Knaapen was listed as the chair of the state Democratic Party’s LGBTQ+ Diversity Leadership Council until the afternoon of June 22, shortly after a video was shared online by Alex Rosen, founder of Predator Poachers, proclaiming Knaapen had been “busted” for “going after a 14-year-old.”

The Maryland Democratic Party said it removed Knaapen from his volunteer leadership role with the party after learning about the video and accusations.

“The Maryland Democratic Party is aware of a video circulating online that leveled serious accusations against a volunteer with the Party. We take all accusations seriously. The volunteer is no longer affiliated with the Maryland Democratic Party,” a statement from the party said.

Knaapen did not respond to multiple messages sent to an email address that was listed for him by the party.

In a longer version of the video published June 23, the day after Knaapen was removed from the party website, Rosen — who uses the name “Gordon” — appears to confront Knaapen at a restaurant and ask him about messages that Rosen says he sent.

On social media, Rosen said he confronted Knaapen on June 21 in Montgomery County over what he calls “graphic” messages that “solicit” a teenager.

Rosen did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Rosen said he and Predator Poachers sent information concerning Knaapen to police. Spokeswoman Shiera Goff said Montgomery County police are aware of the video and working with external law enforcement agencies to look into these allegations. Goff said the agency was not aware of Rosen’s group contacting them.

The group has been involved in arrests, including one earlier this year in Florida.

According to West Palm Beach TV station WBPF, Rosen confronted a man who was then arrested by police. Predator Poachers gave “evidence of their online chats and the video they recorded,” WBPF reported.

A police official told the news outlet that while he was grateful for the work, he hoped the group wouldn’t do it again.

Police chief Richard del Toro said there are risks of violence or obtaining evidence that wouldn’t be admissible in court, according to WBPF.

Houston prosecutors have criticized Rosen’s efforts, arguing “it’s not making kids safer, it’s not resulting in prosecutable cases, and it’s dangerous.”