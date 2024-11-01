Former President Barack Obama paid a surprise visit ― and even brought Halloween cookies — to volunteers at a get-out-the-vote phone bank for Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks on Thursday.

“Had fun surprising some of the volunteers working hard to elect @AlsobrooksforMD as Maryland’s next U.S. Senator,” Obama said on X, formerly Twitter. “Maryland, make a plan to vote for Angela Alsobrooks —someone who will fight for you and be a champion for your state.”

Video shared by Alsobrooks’ campaign showed volunteers cheering enthusiastically as Obama entered the room, accompanied by Alsobrooks and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, is locked in a closely watched race for an open Senate seat against former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. The outcome could determine which party controls the Senate.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“First of all, somebody’s gotta take the goodies here,” Obama said of a box of cookies he was carrying. “I heard you guys have been working hard.”

“Oh man, Halloween cookies!” he added as he opened the box.

He told those gathered that he assumed there were Ravens and Commanders fans but added, “I’m not gonna get into that fight. I’m a Bears fan.” He then likened politics to football and stressed the importance of electing a Democratic majority in Congress to support Democrat Kamala Harris’ agenda.

“You can have a president who sees you and hears you and cares about you, but if they don’t have help, they don’t have a team, then things don’t move,” he said.

He urged campaign volunteers at the Prince George’s County location to work hard the next five days to elect Alsobrooks, whom he called a “champion for Maryland, a champion for common sense.” The Senate candidate beamed as Obama spoke.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“So let’s get to work everybody. I love you,” he said.

Alsobrooks thanked Obama in a statement, saying she was “so grateful he’s joined our phonebank today to urge voters to get out and vote to defend our Democratic Senate Majority in order to protect our freedoms, fight for our futures, and ensure our families can thrive.”

Hogan also had a busy day, stumping in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. He greeted voters at a polling site in Odenton on the last day of early voting, stopped by an Annapolis toast and juice bar, met with representatives of Maryland Crime Victims in Upper Marlboro and caught up with Baltimore City first responders.

“I will always be proud to support all of Maryland’s brave men and women in uniform, and I’m so honored to have the unanimous endorsement of the Maryland FOP,” Hogan said on X.