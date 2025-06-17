Senior Rabbi Chai Posner and 50 members from the Pikesville congregation Beth Tfiloh arrived in Israel last Thursday, eager to tour the Jewish homeland.

The next day they were bunkering in bomb shelters. Israel had launched a series of attacks against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure and Iran struck back with drones and missiles.

Five days later, with the fighting continuing, they remain stranded halfway across the world unable to return to Maryland since Israel closed the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv “until further notice.”

Fellow Baltimore County senior Rabbi Josh Gruenberg, who leads the Chizuk Amuno Congregation synagogue in Pikesville, told The Banner he’s been in contact with Posner.

“I texted with Rabbi Posner and he’s in good spirits,” Gruenberg said. “I know what it’s like to be with a group in Israel. You take that really seriously and want everyone to have an incredible, meaningful experience ... and then a war breaks out.”

Beth Tfiloh representatives could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said he’s not aware of any other synagogue groups from the greater Baltimore area that have traveled to Israel in the past week.

“It’s obviously a complicated time,” Libit said. “Those who are there now are staying as safe as they can, but groups [like Posner’s] have to rethink touring across the country.”

Gruenberg explained that Posner has not stopped working.

Despite the increasing uncertainty about when the members of the Beth Tfiloh congregation will return stateside, Gruenberg said Posner is committed to delivering the group an amazing experience.

“This is obviously not what you would choose to have happen,” Gruenberg said, “but this is an experience that will stay with them and with the benefit of perspective will able to take great meaning away from.”

In the latest series of attacks between the two countries, Israel appears focused on Iran’s nuclear program, as the death and injury toll rises amid missile strikes.

The senior rabbi from the Chizuk Amuno congregation said that many Jewish Americans are blown away by the bravery of Israelis who find a semblance of normalcy amid wartime conditions.

“[Posner’s group] is going to experience really what it means to live like an Israeli,” Gruenberg said. “There’s something beautiful about walking your history and living out your religion in real time.

“It’s a tremendous responsibility,” he added.