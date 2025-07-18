Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is hosting a town hall in Baltimore on Sunday, the latest in a series of events and rallies progressive Democrats have put on across the country since President Donald Trump took office in January.

O’Rourke’s event, to be held at 3 p.m. at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, is free and open to the public. Organizers said in a news release the town hall is “an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions about state and federal issues while joining their neighbors in a conversation about America’s future.”

A Democrat from Texas, O’Rourke ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020 and for governor of the Lone Star state in 2022. One of his most notable moments came during a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate where, in the wake of a series of mass shootings, including one in his hometown of El Paso, O’Rourke proposed a national gun registry and mandated buybacks of assault-style weapons.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” O’Rourke said then.

Since then, O’Rourke has worked to reach voters primarily in Texas, but has extended his efforts elsewhere. He’s held a dozen town halls in Texas recently, event organizers said, including 10 meetings in areas represented by Republicans in Congress. He’s holding events in Philadelphia and Richmond before his Baltimore visit and then heading to Austin and Milwaukee.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, with Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, have led the way on this sort of traveling liberal roadshow of resistance. Sanders, an independent, and Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, have had events in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Those rallies drew thousands of attendees, even in traditionally conservative states like Montana.

O’Rourke was also a guest speaker at at least two of the Texas events.