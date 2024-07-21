A few key Maryland Democrats are lining up to back Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president after Joe Biden announced his departure from the top of the party’s ticket in a letter shared to social media Sunday afternoon.

Among those backing Harris to be the nominee are Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is running for Senate against former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. However, many state officials have not come out directly in support of Harris; Gov. Wes Moore, thought by some political observers as a possible candidate or vice presidential candidate, had not issued any statement as of Sunday afternoon.

Alsobrooks, in a statement, said Democrats should quickly come together and unite behind a qualified leader in order to defeat former President Donald Trump in the November election.

“Kamala Harris is that leader,” Alsobrooks said. " She will provide a clear and stark contrast to the regressive vision Donald Trump has for this country. She will make this race about the future and the kind of country our children deserve to inherit.” Alsobrooks’ statement went on to say she backs Harris “100%.”

Scott made his preference for Harris clear Friday at a news conference. He said then that the party risked alienating Black voters, particularly Black women, if it chose to go another direction.

“If you say it should be someone other than the vice president, if you go out and try to make it you, you are running the risk of having your party lose the group of people who have saved this country in election after election after election, in Black women,” Scott said Friday. He doubled down on his support for Harris’ candidacy in a series of social media posts Sunday afternoon, writing online that “now is the time to rally around” Harris.

Other state Democrats supporting Harris include Rep. Kweisi Mfume, whose spokesperson said Friday that Harris deserved to be the nominee should Biden have dropped out.

Many of the state’s top elected officials made no mention of Harris or the process of what’s next Sunday. Democratic leaders, including state Senate President Bill Ferguson, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. David Trone, all issued statements praising Biden for his work the last 3.5 years. None of them made mention of either Harris or what they think should happen next for the party.

In an interview, Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry said he likes and respects Harris, but would not commit to backing her at the convention until he received guidance on who to support. Henry is a delegate, meaning he will be able to cast a vote at the Democratic convention for who the party’s presidential nominee is.

Baltimore Banner reporters Cody Boteler, Adam Willis and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.