Maryland-based immigrant rights group CASA is suing the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem over the decision to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelan immigrants.

Filed in conjunction with Make the Road New York, another immigrant rights group, the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland calls the DHS action “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory” under the Fifth Amendment.

The DHS decision stands to impact approximately 600,000 Venezuelan migrants and their families living in the United States.

