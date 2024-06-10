The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

National Democrats are offering a financial boost to the Maryland Democratic Party in their effort to elect Angela Alsobrooks to the U.S. Senate.

The Democratic National Committee is sending a $250,000 grant to the state party, bringing their total contributions to more than $600,000 for this election cycle.

The state party plans to use the money to hire and train organizers and field staff who will reach out to voters. The effort officially is focused on all Democratic candidates, but the biggest prize this year in Maryland is the open U.S. Senate seat, where Alsobrooks is facing Republican nominee Larry Hogan.

“This investment from the DNC underscores the importance of the work the Maryland Democratic Party is doing to engage young voters in the political process while helping to re-elect the Biden Harris ticket, County Executive Alsbrooks, and Democrats up and down the ballot,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Ken Ulman in a statement.

Ulman said the party’s focus on training and turnout for the election “will continue to pay dividends for Maryland Democrats and Democrats around the country.”

This isn’t the first national organizing money to flow into Maryland this year, as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has already funded additional staff who are working on the Senate race.

Maryland does not typically receive much funding or attention from the national parties, as it’s not a presidential swing state. But both Democrats and Republicans are keeping a closer eye on Maryland this year, as it’s one of a handful of states that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement: “The DNC is committed to re-electing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and, as President Biden has made clear since his inauguration, Democrats must also win up and down the ballot and strength organizing across all fifty states.”

In Maryland's U.S. Senate race, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is facing former Gov. Larry Hogan. Both have gotten national attention. (The Baltimore Banner)

In another example of national attention on the Senate race, Harris appeared with Alsobrooks at an event on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Hogan recently was the focus of back-and-forth remarks from national GOP figures after he called for respect of the judicial system related to former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in New York. Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump blasted Hogan for that statement, while other Republicans stepped up to Hogan’s defense.