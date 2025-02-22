After a Baltimore judge blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order to end federal support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Elon Musk called for the judge’s impeachment on Saturday.

Musk, the billionaire business owner and senior adviser to Trump, made his opinion of U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson’s ruling clear with a one-word message on his social media platform X: “Impeach!”

The Tesla and SpaceX owner made the statement by quoting a post from Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), who asked “Another judge for impeachment consideration?” in his own repost of an Associated Press story about Abelson’s decision, which came on Friday.

Abelson granted a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration’s efforts to terminate or alter government contracts they consider equity-related due to likely constitutional violations.

Earlier this month, the city of Baltimore, which receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grant money, sued the administration over the executive order to rescind support for DEI programs, which Trump signed on his first day in office.