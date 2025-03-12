Maryland state and local governments are coming to federal workers' aid as the Trump administration moves forward with mass layoffs.

On Feb. 14, Gov. Wes Moore’s office published a list of resources for federal workers who reside in Maryland, including a list of resources, ways to get financial assistance and support for job hunting.

County governments have also been offering workshops and interview coaches as well as expedited application to federal workers.

More than 320,00 employees of the federal government live in Maryland.

We will add more resources as they become available, so check back for updates.

Baltimore County

The county created a website for workers affected by the mass layoffs and government changes, which includes a job board for openings with the county government, local and state agencies, nonprofits, and colleges and universities.

The county’s three career centers host career fairs and trainings, and offer interview coaches, career consultation and support services.

According to its government’s website, more than 13,000 federal civilian jobs are located in Baltimore county.

Anne Arundel County

County officials and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation are holding a “transition hiring event” for former federal workers and contractors on March 20 at the O’Malley Senior Center.

The organization also has a featured jobs list and offers career coaching, workshops and learning courses.

Thousands of federal employees and contractors live in Anne Arundel county, according to County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The county’s Office of Personnel is expediting employment application for federal workers, according to its website.

Howard County

The county government and the Howard County Economic Development Authority are hosting an event on March 26 to “empower federal workers with the tools and resources needed to start their own business.”

The Business Resource Expo is at the Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia.

The economic development authority runs a growth accelerator program for new and seasoned business owners, with a new cohort beginning later this month. The organization also offers funds for existing start-ups.

Former federal workers can also reach out to the county government for assistance through the email address hocohelp@howardcountymd.gov.

The county government will host a Federal Workers’ Career Fair on April 8. Nearly 600 federal workers attended a job fair in February, taking part in mock interviews, posing for professional headshots and adapting their résumés for the private sector.

Prince George’s County

Employ Prince George’s, a workplace development nonprofit, is running a free career transition and resource fair on March 12 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County government has also published a digital hub including information on unemployment benefits and local resources for contractors and federal workers.