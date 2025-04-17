There’s “one person in particular” who George Clooney thinks is a spectacular choice for the Democratic Party, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday night.

That person? Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Clooney, an influential actor who has led major fundraising campaigns for the Democratic Party, said he thinks Moore is “levitating” above the rest of the potential Democratic presidential candidates, and said he handled the aftermath of the Key Bridge collapse “beautifully.”

The actor said he likes that Moore has done two tours of active duty in Afghanistan and that he ran the Robin Hood Foundation. He thinks the governor is smart and speaks beautifully — he’s a proper leader, Clooney said.

“I think he could be someone we could all join in behind,” Clooney told Tapper. “We have to find someone rather soon.”

Moore’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last July, Clooney wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times in which he called for Joe Biden not to seek reelection, citing the president’s advanced age and poor performance in a debate against Donald Trump.

Just weeks earlier, he had co-hosted a massive fundraiser for Biden’s reelection.

He wrote that the Democrats would not win the election with Biden, whom Clooney said he loves, and that the party could instead figure out who should be on the ticket during the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

Clooney was speaking Wednesday shortly after the Broadway adaptation of the 2005 movie “Good Night and Good Luck” debuted April 3.

Clooney directed the movie and wrote — and stars in — the show, running now at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

The play follows journalist Edward R. Murrow as he works to expose Senator Joseph McCarthy’s controversial crusade to root out alleged Communists in the U.S. in the 1950s.

“We’re here doing this play because there was a standard set by a journalist who said ‘I’m not going to cave, and it will cost us our jobs.’ And [Murrow is] not a dummy, he knew what he was up against,” Clooney said.