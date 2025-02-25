The Baltimore-based nonprofit Global Refuge is laying off nearly 400 employees nationwide in response to new directives by the Trump administration to curtail immigration and refugee programs.

Fifty-five people were affected in the first round of layoffs in early February. A second round of layoffs on Monday resulted in an additional 335 losing their jobs, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Formerly known as Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, Global Refuge helps immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. It had about 770 employees, according to a spokesman.

Its budget was about $230 million, according to its 2023 financial report shows. The organization does not get funding from the federal U.S. Agency for International Development, but it was told this year to stop its work due to a freeze on foreign aid.

The downsizing this month has affected virtually every department within Global Refuge, officials said, including children and family services, refugee resettlement and integration, legal services, communications, faith relations, accounting and information technology.

Calling it an “incredibly difficult reality,” Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, Global Refuge’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the organization “fought tooth and nail to avoid” the layoffs.

“They deserve so much better, but these drastic federal funding cuts have left us with no choice but to make painful decisions,” Vignarajah wrote. “Tragically, every cut to our capacity means fewer families receiving housing assistance, fewer children accessing vital educational opportunities, and fewer newcomers getting the support they need to reach self-sufficiency and find a sense of belonging.”

The Trump administration has been moving in recent weeks to dismantle USAID, telling all but a fraction of staffers worldwide that they were on leave and notifying at least 1,600 of the U.S.-based staffers that they were being fired, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Trump allies have tried to paint Global Refuge and its sister organizations as receiving government funding improperly, if not illegally. But Global Refuge has condemned those comments as “false accusations lodged against our humanitarian work.”

Vignarajah earlier said that Trump’s decision to suspend the federal Refugee Admissions Program will disrupt the resettlement of tens of thousands of refugees seeking safety in the United States.

Kayla Hardin, at right, found out that she was laid off yesterday from Global Refuge. Her husband of a year and a half, Alex, is currently on furlough from his nonprofit job. The two are expecting a child in July. (Courtesy of Kayla Hardin)

Inside Global Refuge, Kayla Hardin, 28, of Towson, found out she was laid off yesterday from her job educating companies about how to employ refugees. She had been with the organization for the past six months.

“There’s almost relief so that we can rebuild. It feels like it has been the longest year ever. Finally, some of the unknowns are known,” she said.

Hardin said her family is now facing a number of financial challenges. Her husband, Alex, was furloughed two weeks ago from the human rights nonprofit where he has worked for the past four years. The two are expecting a child in July.

“I just want to believe the leader of our country doesn’t realize the destruction he’s doing to this country,” she said about Trump. “My country is falling apart, and I don’t know what to do with that. It’s really upsetting. … It’s scary being 22 weeks pregnant. Does anyone want to hire me?”

Baltimore Banner reporters Meredith Cohn and Jasmine Vaughn-Hall contributed to this story.