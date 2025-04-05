Today, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend more than 1,000 “Hands Off!”-related protests nationwide focused on President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

More than 150 political groups worked together to organize what could be the single biggest day of protest of the second Trump administration.

Tens of thousands of federal employees have lost their jobs in recent months because of cuts implemented by the Trump administration. Many of those cuts have been driven by Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which have been targeting government spending.

The broad cuts to federal programs and departments have had ripple effects across the country, including in Maryland. The state’s proximity to Washington, and the high number of federal contractors and employees, have made Maryland particularly vulnerable.

Officials with Social Security, which is headquartered near Baltimore, said sweeping changes are coming to the agency, including cutting 7,000 positions and closing offices around the country. About 10,000 Marylanders worked for the agency last year.

Earlier this week, nearly 3,000 jobs were cut across 11 federal offices in Maryland as part of mass layoffs within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Nonprofits affiliated with the Johns Hopkins University have also laid off thousands of workers in response to federal funding cuts.

‘Hands Off!’ protests

The movement’s website lists three demands: An end to the “billionaire takeover” and “rampant corruption” of the Trump administration; an end to slashed funds from Medicaid, Social Security and other federal programs; and an end to attacks on immigrants, trans people “and other communities.” Organizers said one of their core principles is a commitment to nonviolent action.

In Maryland, protests have been organized at the Social Security Administration and in areas including Baltimore, Catonsville, Frederick, Hagerstown, Westminster, Bel Air, Salisbury and Ocean City.

The event scheduled in Washington, D.C., has more than 12,000 RSVPs, according to organizers, and will feature speakers including Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.

The “Hands Off Social Security” protest will begin Saturday at 10 a.m., with protesters gathering outside the administration’s headquarters in Baltimore County.

Organizers said they intend to push back against the “greatest threat” Social Security has every faced.

Speakers will include former Gov. Martin O’Malley, who was head of Social Security for part of the Biden administration.

A protest in Baltimore today was organized by the Free State Coalition, an affiliate of the 50501 protest movement. Organizers of the event said they expected more than a thousand people to show up. The event is scheduled to start at noon, outside City Hall, at 100 Holliday St.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring non-perishable food for a food drive benefiting The Food Project, a local group that employs young people and provides food in Baltimore.

The large "Hands Off!" rally in D.C. is planned to start at noon near the Washington Monument, according to organizers.

Other events in and around Maryland can be found on the Hands Off! website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.