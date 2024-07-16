In Maryland’s competitive race for the U.S. Senate, candidates Angela Alsobrooks and Larry Hogan are raking in millions of dollars to make their case to voters.

Republican nominee Hogan, the former two-term governor, raised $6.6 million during April, May and June, which represented the latest campaign finance reporting period.

All told, across three different accounts, Hogan has raised about $10 million since his surprise entrance into the race in February, his team said. Hogan’s main account has about $2.7 million in the bank, according to the latest report filed on Monday, and $3.2 million total in all accounts.

Alsobrooks, meanwhile, has brought in nearly $4.7 million since winning the Democratic primary over self-funded U.S. Rep. David Trone in May, her campaign said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

That’s part of the total $5.3 million raised during the three-month reporting period. Alsobrooks, currently the Prince George’s County executive, has about $3.6 million in cash on hand, according to the latest report.

Both candidates proffered their fundraising hauls as evidence of the support they have, and their chances of winning.

Alsobrooks said in a statement she was grateful for the “outpouring of support.”

“From Cecil County to St. Mary’s County, Garrett to Worcester County, and every place between, our people-first message is resonating with Marylanders,” Alsobrooks said in the statement.

Hogan spokesperson Blake Kernen said the campaign was “humbled” by the support from donors.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Marylanders are fed up with politics as usual and are hungry for strong, independent leadership in Washington to put people over politics,” Kernen said.

Meanwhile, a pro-Hogan super political action committee is now sitting on $15 million that it could use to help the former governor.

Called Maryland’s Future, it was started this spring with an infusion of $10 million from Republican mega donor Kenneth C. Griffin and other contributors, including Harlan Crow, the donor who paid for trips for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; and Karl Rove, a senior advisor to President George W. Bush, who played a key role in the Iraq War.

The Maryland’s Future PAC has since picked up additional donations, including $2 million from Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group private equity firm; $2 million combined from Craig J. Duchossois and his Duchossois Group investment firm; and $1 million from Warren A. Stephens, chairman of Stephens, Inc., a privately-held investment bank.

The Maryland’s Future super PAC has spent about $467,000 on polling, fundraising and political consulting.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat is on the national radar this year, with Hogan having a better-than-usual chance for a Republican candidate in a state that’s sent only Democrats to the Senate for decades.

Democrats currently have a slim majority in the Senate, so Republicans would only need to flip a few seats to regain control. Maryland is one of the seats in play.

There’s been scant public polling to gauge the state of the race since Hogan and Alsobrooks became the nominees. A June poll from the Democratic-leaning firm Public Policy Polling showed Alsobrooks leading Hogan, 45% to 34%, with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

Another poll was circulated among Republican senators that was reported to show Hogan up 47% to 41%, according to Axios, but the details of that poll have not been made public.

Trone, in his losing primary effort against Alsobrooks, poured more than $62.4 million of his own money into the campaign in the form of loans. Trone’s loans and spending made it one of the most expensive Senate races in the nation. He was left with about $195,000 in the bank.