The hearing to decide the fate of a 52-year-old Westminster woman, whose arrest by ICE agents while in her car drew national attention, is set for the end of the month.

On Friday, the federal Department of Homeland Security in court papers outlined the reasons why they believe the Maryland woman, Elsy Noemi Berrios, should be deported. But attorneys for Berrios, an undocumented immigrant who is originally from El Salvador, said today they need time to review and prepare documents, and consult with their client, before the hearing.

“No further comments will be made at this time,” Berrios’ attorney wrote in an email to the Baltimore Banner.

Berrios had been scheduled to appear today in a New Jersey immigration court following a viral social media post made from a cellphone video of Berrios and her 18-year-old daughter, Karen Cruz Berrios. During the video, Berrios’ daughter pleaded for the ICE officers to leave her mother alone, just before one agent shattered the car door window and placed the mother in handcuffs.

ICE agents break a car window to arrest a Maryland woman

In an interview with the Banner, Elsy Noemi Berrios’ daughter Cruz Berrios said agents earlier had been after her mother, including two previous visits to the family’s Westminster home.

Elsy Noemi Berrios entered the U.S. in 2017 from El Salvador and had been living in Westminster with her son and daughter. She had been in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S., according to her attorneys.

Following the arrest, the government said that the agent’s actions were driven in part because Elsy Noemi Berrios is an associate of the violent gang MS-13, which has Salvadoran roots.

Cruz Berrios and her mother’s attorney deny that Elsy Noemi Berrios has a connection to gang membership.

Elsy Noemi Berrios has been held at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania and is expected to have her deportation hearing held April 30 in a New Jersey courtroom.