Clarissa Fuentes Diaz’s heart sunk Monday afternoon when a call from Salisbury popped up on her mobile phone.

Her father, Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, 54, had been missing since the morning. Her father, who had been living in the U.S. since arriving in 2001 from his native Honduras, had been apprehended by ICE.

ICE declined to comment on Espinal‘s case, but Fuentes Diaz said she spoke to her father, who is here without a visa, while he was detained at a facility in Salisbury. He has since been moved to the facility in Baltimore.

Espinal, who leads a congregation of 70 at Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You) in Easton and works on deck and roof construction, had last been seen going out to purchase materials for a construction project at Lowe’s, Fuentes Diaz said. After grabbing his usual breakfast at McDonald’s, he noticed an unfamiliar vehicle following his white Chevy van, which then stopped him at a traffic light. Espinal was arrested.

Fuentes Diaz said her father told agents he had no order of deportation or criminal record, and hasn’t been told why he was stopped. His family expects that he will be moved to another out-of-state facility at some point.

“My dad was obeying what they said. He’s seen the news. My dad didn’t want to go through that,” according to Fuentes Diaz, who said the family is seeking an attorney to represent him.

“We are devastated, sad, mad — all the emotions; feeling overwhelmed with all this nightmare,” she said, adding her father takes heart and stomach medications and hasn’t had access to either while detained.

Espinal and his wife have three children together, ages 18, 20, and Fuentes Diaz, who is 31.

Arrests by ICE officers have more than doubled in Maryland under President Donald Trump, to 76 per week from 29, according to a Baltimore Banner analysis of ICE data. Sixty percent of immigrants arrested in the state since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration have never been convicted of crimes, with 13% having committed violent crimes.

Trump campaigned that he would target “the worst of the worst” criminals during his efforts to carry out the nation’s largest mass deportation in history. Espinal’s family and friends stress that he is not a criminal.

This comes as a record number of U.S. adults say immigration is a “good thing” for the country, according to a recent Gallup Poll.

Although his VISA had expired, Espinal was attempting to obtain a green card. Fuentes Diaz said she was awaiting an interview to become his sponsor. Espinal, she said, came to the United States to make a better life for her.

“There was a lot of violence, corruption,” she recalled. “It wasn’t safe. Family members got killed. Things that wouldn’t be ideal for a child to be raised.”

While in Maryland, Espinal tapped into his religious background — he was a former youth minister in the Catholic Church — and joined Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama in 2010 and became the pastor in 2015.

Congregant Sandra Perez said Espinal was the first person he met at the church 10 years ago after she arrived in Maryland from Guatemala.

“I have learned a lot from him and I have seen his great work in the congregation as well as in the Easton community, and it has been very sad that they have arrested him,” she said. “He is not a criminal. His work as a person, father and pastor is necessary for the congregation.”

In just one day, more than 13 character letters have been submitted for consideration at any future court proceedings, according to Fuentes Diaz.

She said her father has spent his time in detainment ministering to ICE agents.

The conditions at the Baltimore holding room have been difficult for her father.

“He said he is very cold and his bones hurt because of the temperature there,” Fuentes Diaz said. “There are no beds. Just a concrete floor and a bench. I think they get food, but not good food.”

She worries about where her father will likely be moved.

“He told me earlier that he might be transferred out of state,” she lamented.

Espinal’s arrest and detention have weighed on his family.

His 20-year-old daughter Daniela is leaning on her faith to get her through the ordeal.

Their mother hasn’t slept and doesn’t want to eat, Fuentes Diaz said, adding that “she’s worried about him — physically and mentally.”