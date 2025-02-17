Authorities in Western Maryland arrested two members of the Zizians, a violent, cultlike group tied to at least six deaths, including a Border Patrol agent who was killed in a shootout in Vermont last month.

Jack LaSota, or ‘Ziz,’ the mysterious leader of the Zizians, was arrested on Sunday evening alongside fellow group member Michelle Zajko in Allegany County. The pair are being held in the Allegany County jail on firearm and trespassing offenses and charges of obstructing or hindering authorities, according to online court records.

Further details about the charges against LaSota, who uses she/her pronouns, and Zajko were not readily available Monday. An attorney for LaSota did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Maryland State Police, the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday; courts and many government agencies are closed in observation of Presidents Day.

The Baltimore Banner was able to identify LaSota using her date of birth and by comparing the booking photo posted to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office website to previous booking photos released by authorities. The Banner similarly identified Zajko.

LaSota is also wanted in California and Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court on multiple occasions, according to court records and media reports. Zajko was sought by authorities across the northeastern U.S. for her connection to a shootout in Vermont that killed a Border Patrol agent last month. Authorities in Vermont said the weapon used in that shootout was purchased by the same person who bought the gun used in the murder of Zajko’s parents years earlier, according to court records.

The Zizian group has been linked to killings across the country. Last month, two members linked to the group got into a fatal shootout with a U.S. Border Patrol agents in northern Vermont. One of the agents, David Maland, was killed. Felix Bauckholt, a German resident who is referred to as Ophelia in court records and was a suspected member of the group, was also killed. A second suspect, Teresa Youngblut, was arrested and faces federal firearms charges.

Teresa Youngblut, who is charged by the FBI in connection to the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, is seen in the office at the Newport City Inn on Jan. 14, 2025, in Newport, Vermont, in this still frame photograph from surveillance video released by the inn, who confirmed her identity. (Newport City Inn surveillance video via AP)

Federal authorities recently searched a home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where Youngblut, Bauckholt and LaSota had apparently been living as part of the investigation into the Border Patrol shootout.

Prosecutors wrote in court filings that the gun Youngblut was carrying had been purchased by a person of interest in the 2022 killings of an elderly couple in Pennsylvania.

On New Year’s Eve of 2022, Richard and Rita Zajko were shot and killed at their home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that authorities questioned the Zajkos’ daughter, Michelle, at her home in Vermont a few weeks later.

A photo from January 2025 shows the Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, home where Richard and Rita Zajko were killed in 2022. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Eventually they took her into custody at a Pennsylvania hotel, but she was not charged with a crime. LaSota, authorities said, was also at the hotel and was arrested and charged with refusing to cooperate with officers. She was eventually released on bail, but has since stopped showing up for court, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier, in the fall of 2022, LaSota and other Zizians were living on a plot of land in Vallejo, California, north of San Francisco. When their landlord tried to evict them for not paying rent, a group of the Zizians attacked him. He was impaled by a sword, but managed to fatally shoot one of them in self-defense, authorities said. Two others were charged with murder and attempted murder in that case.

LaSota was believed to be at the scene when it happened, but was not arrested, police said.

The landlord, Curtis Lind, survived the attack only to be killed last month. On Jan. 17, Lind’s throat was cut and he died near the spot of the original attack. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Maximillian Snyder with murder.

Maximilian Snyder, who is charged with allegedly killing an 82-year-old Vallejo landlord to prevent him from testifying in a murder case against his former tenants, walks into court for arraignment in Fairfield, California, earlier this month. (Terry Chea/AP)

Snyder had applied for a marriage license with Youngblut, the woman who is charged in the Border Patrol shootout, according to The Associated Press.

La Sota’s history remains something of a mystery. In 2019, she was arrested at a protest in Northern California. LaSota then seemed to have faked her own death — she was reported to have fallen off a boat and drowned in the San Franciso Bay in August 2022. An obituary was published, but authorities did not recover a body.

The Zizians have a fairly complex set of beliefs. Described in media reports as pseudo-intellectuals, they are an offshoot of the rationalist movement, which seeks to understand human cognition and whether artificial intelligence poises a threat.

A former computer programmer, LaSota believed that the two hemispheres of the brain can hold separate beliefs and genders, according to The Associated Press.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that LaSota tended to target “smart, mostly autistic-ish transwomen who were extremely vulnerable and isolated” for recruitment as Zizians.

This article may be updated.

Banner reporter Tim Prudente and The Associated Press contributed to this article.