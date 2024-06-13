U. S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, was at fault in a two-vehicle crash that sent he and two others to the hospital, according to a report from Maryland State Police.

The crash happened Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. in Washington County, near where Interstate 70 meets Interstate 68. Fetterman, 54, was driving himself and his wife, Gisele, in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, which is an SUV.

Fetterman passed a witness to the crash at “a high rate of speed” that was “well over” the posted speed limit of 70 mph, according to the police report.

The witness then saw the SUV “rear end” another vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala sedan. The report does not list a suspected speed that Fetterman was driving.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The driver of the Impala was a 62-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with a “suspected minor injury,” according to the police report. Fetterman and his wife were taken to the same hospital with “possible” injuries.

In a video posted on social media the day after the crash, Gisele Fetterman described it as “the worst anniversary ever.” Sunday was the couples’ 16th wedding anniversary, according to the post.

John Fetterman said he was using frozen peas and Tylenol after the crash, but that he and Gisele were both doing “great.” They were at home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

“This was an unfortunate accident and I’m relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries. I need to do better and do it slower – and I will,” Fetterman said in a statement on Wednesday, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Neither John Fetterman nor the 62-year-old woman were tested for drugs or other substances. The report lists it as “unknown” whether Fetterman was distracted by anything.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No citations were issued. All three people involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The damage to both vehicles was listed as “disabling,” and both were towed. The front airbags went off in the Fettermans’ vehicle, but not in the other car, according to the report.

John Fetterman was first elected in 2022 and has been serving in the Senate since 2023. He was a college football player and formerly served as Pennsylvania’s Lt. governor and the mayor of Braddock, a town outside of Pittsburgh, for more than a decade.