José Andrés, a James Beard award-winning chef with a Michelin-starred restaurant, floated the idea that he would challenge Maryland’s lone Republican congressman for his seat.

The Montgomery County resident called U.S. Rep Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s 1st Congressional District, a “disgrace” and said Maryland “deserves better.”

“I will retire and run for your seat,” Andrés said on X. Harris has represented Maryland’s 1st District in Congress since 2011, a district that includes Harford County, the Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore County.

Andrés was responding to criticism that Harris lobbed at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Andy Harris has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration on social media. On Election Day, he specifically criticized rising prices.

In his post, Andrés, who was born in Spain, called Maryland his favorite state in the country. He’s lived in the U.S. since 1991.

Neither Andrés nor Harris immediately responded to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Andrés toured Bowery Farming, a vertical farming operation in Baltimore County that he calls “the future of farming.” Andrés, a partner of Bowery Farming, has acted as the farm’s “culinary coach.”

Andrés also founded World Central Kitchen, a food relief nonprofit that provides meals to communities facing humanitarian crises and natural disasters. The organization has provided food and water in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war, in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and in Turkey and Syria after the 2023 earthquake, among others.

Harris is the chair of the right-wing Freedom Caucus. He said in a statement in September that he wants to “confront the reckless spending of the Biden-Harris Administration, work to secure our Southern Border, and defend our constitutional freedoms in the House of Representatives.”

Harris recently supported a plan to assign North Carolina’s electoral votes to Donald Trump in the wake of hurricane damage.