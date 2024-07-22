Though then-Senator Kamala Harris based her first run for the presidential nomination in Baltimore, it does not appear she’ll be returning to Charm City as she takes over President Joe Biden’s campaign apparatus.

In a message posted on social media Monday — Harris’s first full day as a candidate for president — the vice president said she was travelling to Wilmington, Delaware, to “say ‘hello’ to our staff in HQ.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation. The Biden-Harris campaign was based in Wilmington — in Biden’s home state — and the campaign has transitioned to the Harris campaign, per FEC filings.

In 2019, her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president was based out of a building in downtown Baltimore. Maya Harris, the VP’s sister, said they picked Baltimore because it’s like a “sister city” to Oakland, California, where Harris is from, according to The Baltimore Sun.

That office featured big, splashy lettering that spelled the candidate’s name and featured a mural of Harris painted by a local artist.

Before setting up in that space, the campaign was temporarily based in a smaller office in Stadium Square, according to The Baltimore Sun. Her campaign laid off “dozens” of staff in Baltimore in October 2019, just a couple of months before she ended her presidential bid in December 2019.

Harris has already secured major endorsements from national and Maryland Democrats, including Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the Maryland delegation to the Democratic National Convention.

In addition to inheriting campaign machinery — and funds — from Biden, Harris announced her campaign raised $50 million in less than 24 hours after the announcement she was running, according to the New York Times.