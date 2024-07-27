Kamala Harris’ emergence as likely new Democratic presidential nominee has brought renewed enthusiasm and a flood of dollars to the party. And Democratic leaders are hoping the shine rubs off on their candidates down the ballot — especially U.S. Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks.

As Alsobrooks worked the room at a meet and greet in Columbia this week, she fielded questions about foreign policy and posed for selfies. She reminded voters that Maryland’s Senate race between her and Republican Larry Hogan could determine which party holds power in the chamber.

“In this moment, the two parties have completely different views of how we should move forward, different visions of the future. And we know that there is a party that will soon be led by Kamala Harris,” Alsobrooks said, interrupted by applause and cheers from the small crowd gathered in an Indian restaurant.

“It’s the polar opposite of what we find in a party that’s led by Donald Trump,” she concluded.

Maryland Democrats were already bullish about Alsobrooks’ chances against Hogan. But Harris replacing President Joe Biden on the ballot is giving the entire party new life.

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Ken Ulman said Kamala Harris’ emergence as the party’s presidential nominee has led to new energy and excitement. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“The energy has just been absolutely remarkable,” said Ken Ulman, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. He said his phone has been blowing up with people asking how to donate, how to volunteer.

“It is really hard in politics to be successful when your base is not energized,” Ulman said. “Now our base is about as energized as I have ever seen. There is a focus and determination, and that absolutely will help down ballot in every single race, no doubt about it. Angela Alsobrooks in the Senate race will be a tremendous beneficiary.”

Marylanders reliably vote for Democratic presidential candidates, so Harris-inspired volunteers might be redirected to help in nearby battleground states Pennsylvania and Virginia. Or they could be guided toward helping Alsobrooks in her race against Hogan.

It’s the rare Maryland general election matchup that will attract national attention and money. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate, and a Hogan win would likely mean Republican control of the body. Hogan has twice won statewide, and the race is expected to be competitive. Polls have shown both Hogan and Alsobrooks holding leads.

Harris and Alsobrooks, currently the Prince George’s County executive, have a relationship stretching back years. Both former prosecutors, they’ve traded advice and campaigned for each other. Harris visited Maryland twice in June, first to endorse Alsobrooks and speak against gun violence, then to rally for abortion rights, an event that also featured Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks said she’s pleased to have Harris, a leader she described as “whip smart” and “deeply principled,” at the top of the ticket.

“I think what will help Democrats here and across the country is that Democrats are united,” Alsobrooks said in an interview. “You’ve seen it in our party in the hours since the announcement, everyone is coalescing around our presidential candidate.”

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks is excited at the possibility of running for election with Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

More excitement may mean greater turnout among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, perhaps those who might not have been thrilled about Biden and could have stayed home on Election Day.

“It is going to reenergize independents that are maybe blue-leaning, and it’s going to make people go to the polls. And, in the state of Maryland, the more people we have going to the polls, the better chances it is for the Democrats,” said Opel Jones, a Howard County councilmember who attended Alsobrooks’ campaign stop in Columbia.

Harris at the top of the ticket will also draw more Black voters to the polls, an important constituency for Democrats, Jones said.

“There are some African Americans that feel like their voice doesn’t count. Or they feel like: How is this politician going to help me? When you have someone who looks like me, when you have that kind of representation with a strong record, as Kamala Harris has and Angela Alsobrooks has, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

Alsobrooks is Black; Harris has Black and South Asian heritage. Both would break barriers if elected.

Republicans are aware of the boon Harris could be to the chances of Democratic candidates such as Alsobrooks and April McClain Delaney, running against Republican Neil Parrott for a seat in Congress representing a district that stretches from Montgomery County to Western Maryland.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan (right) continues to campaign with a message that he’ll have an independent approach if elected, regardless of who the Democratic candidates are. (Gail Burton / For The Baltimore Banner)

But Republicans are confident they’ll pull out the win in both races.

“It will probably reinvigorate the Democrats for a little bit higher turnout,” said Nicole Beus Harris, chair of the Maryland Republican Party. “I do believe it will be closer than we were anticipating with Biden at the top of the ticket.”

That said, Beus Harris said the Republican election strategies won’t change even as the presidential opponent has. They’ll hammer Harris as responsible for what they see as failures — on topics such as border security and the economy — as part of the Biden-Harris administration.

And, in promoting Hogan, Republicans will continue to emphasize his experience during two terms as governor that will translate to the U.S. Senate.

“He had a good record as governor. He has a lot of things where he can say, I did this and Maryland is better for it,” Beus Harris said. “Let him run on his record, and it will certainly highlight the differences between him and Angela Alsobrooks. There’s miles and miles between them.”

Hogan’s campaign team continues to portray him as an independent thinker who, as a senator, would do what’s best for Marylanders.

When Biden announced the end of his reelection bid, Hogan quickly issued a statement praising Biden’s service and promoting his own brand of “strong independent leadership.” Since then, Hogan has focused on the war in Gaza, criticizing anti-Israel protests in Washington and pressing Alsobrooks to be more supportive of Israel.

“In politics today, we expect candidates to prioritize their allegiance to party leaders over the interests of their constituents. Governor Hogan does it differently,” Hogan spokesperson Mike Ricci said in a statement.

“He’s committed to taking an independent approach and challenging hyper-partisanship, advancing Maryland’s priorities as the critical swing vote, and getting the country back to decency and common sense,” Ricci said. “That is what these chaotic times call for, and that’ll be his focus regardless of who’s at the top of the ticket.”