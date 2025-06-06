Mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. after he was charged in the United States with illegally transporting immigrants into the country, nearly three months after the Trump administration improperly sent the Maryland man back to his native El Salvador, according to reports and court filings.

ABC News on Friday afternoon reported that Abrego Garcia was on his way back to the U.S. to face the charges following high-level diplomatic discussions between the Trump administration and the government of El Salvador. The Associated Press later reported that the U.S. Department of Justice said that his return trip was complete.

The government has accused Abrego Garcia of conspiring to bring undocumented immigrants into the United States from 2016 to 2025.

Abrego Garcia and co-conspirators allegedly collected money from undocumented people from various central American countries during that timeframe and helped them entered the United States, according to court documents.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Court documents show that Abrego Garcia was allegedly involved in more than 100 of these trips between Texas, Maryland and other states. Between six to 10 people were transported on each trip, court records show.

The human trafficking charges against him stem from a 2022 vehicle stop in which the Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of human trafficking. A report released by the Department of Homeland Security in April states that none of the people in the vehicle had luggage, while they listed the same address as Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia was never charged with a crime, while the officers allowed him to drive on with only a warning about an expired driver’s license, according to the DHS report. The report said he was traveling from Texas to Maryland, via Missouri, to bring in people to perform construction work.

Once paid, the co-conspirators then transferred the funds between themselves as an attempt to “conceal the origin of payment,” the indictment reads.

Abrego Garcia’s co-conspirators wired thousands of dollars through Western Union as part of the process. Among those transported were undocumented people from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico into Texas, court records show.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The efforts were in association with the gang MS-13, the government alleges. The group would routinely vary their routes throughout the country to further conceal their efforts, court documents allege.

Abrego Garcia and his co-conspirators would routinely confiscate the cell phones of the undocumented people at the beginning of the trip and return them their phones at the end so that others would not know their location, government court papers alleged.

The group would use various cover stories if they were stopped by border patrol, including the claim that the undocumented people were being taken to construction sites, the court documents by the federal government alleged.

His attorneys criticized the government’s move to charge Abrego Garcia criminally.

“The government disappeared Kilmar to a foreign prison in violation of a court order. Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they’re bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice,” said attorney Simon Sandoval Moshenburg. “The government should give him a full and fair trial in front of the same immigration judge who heard the case in 2019.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ama Frimpong, legal director of CASA, a national organization serving working-class Black, Latino, African-descendant, Indigenous, and immigrant communities, said in a statement that “this case is about more than one man. It’s about whether the government can defy court orders, silence immigrants, and use secretive processes to avoid accountability.”

Local and federal leaders from Maryland reacted to the news with concern about Abrego Garcia’s future treatment in the U.S.

“I pray that he has true due process,” Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, a veteran lawmaker representing Prince George’s County in Annapolis, said in reaction to the news of the criminal case.

Speaking on CNN Friday, Congressman Glenn Ivey said there had been “speculation” about what the Trump administration would do after facing scrutiny over Abrego Garcia’s deportation.

“I do think that at least it’s clear now that the Trump administration can bring these people back,” the Democrat said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“They were getting a lot of heat about him being held in El Salvador, even though the Trump administration admitted that he’s been sent there incorrectly, illegally,” the Democrat told CNN host.

The congressman, who represents Prince George’s County, unsuccessfully tried to visit Abrego Garcia in the Salvadoran prison in May.

Preceding him to El Salvador seeking a meeting with Abrego Garcia was Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. After initially rejecting his requests and insisting it was not possible, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele allowed the Democrat to meet briefly with his constituent in a hotel dining area.

Van Hollen said in a statement that the Trump administration has “flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution” for months.

“Today, they appear to have finally relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and with the due process rights afforded to everyone in the United States,” the Democrat said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Van Hollen has repeatedly said Abrego Garcia’s case is about due process and the rights of all Americans.

He said, “The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along.”

Speaking at a news conference Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters that Abrego Garcia had landed in the United States to “face justice.”

She thanked El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, for agreeing to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

“This is what American justice looks like,” Bondi told reporters. “Upon the competition of his sentence, he will be returned to his home country of El Salvador.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During the past nine years, Abrego Garcia, she said, played a “significant role” in a human smuggling ring. The grand jury found that was his full-time job, Bondi said.

“He was a smuggler of humans and children and women,” said Bondi, who later added that

Abrego Garcia “traded the innocence of minor children for profit.”

Abrego Garcia, she said, was part of the smuggling ring responsible for the death of more than 50 migrants in 2021 in Mexico.

Bondi said Abrego Garcia also trafficked guns and guns throughout the United States.

One of his co-conspirators alleged that he solicited nude photos and videos of a minor., Bondi said. Another asserted that Abrego Garcia played a role in the killing of the mother of a rival gang member.

“These facts demonstrate Abrego Garcia is a danger to our community,” Bondi said.

The Associated Press contibuted to this report.