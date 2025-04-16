The vice president of El Salvador denied Sen. Chris Van Hollen a face-to-face visit with a Maryland man wrongly deported last month by the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation efforts, saying he should have given the country more advance notice.

When Van Hollen then asked Vice President Félix Ulloa if he came back to the country next week would the government facilitate a visit with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland senior senator said he was told no.

“We have an unjust situation here,” Van Hollen said, from El Salvador surrounded by a ring of news outlet microphones.

Van Hollen said he questioned Ulloa on the legal justification by which El Salvador continues to imprison Abrego Garcia.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“And his answer was that the Trump administration is paying the government of El Salvador to keep him at CECOT,” the acronym for the notorious prison where Abrego Garcia is being held.

Van Hollen said he told the vice president that neither the Trump administration or the government of El Salvador has provided evidence Abrego Garcia has committed a crime.

Ulloa then repeated what Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said in the Oval Office while sitting next to President Donald Trump earlier this week, that he cannot merely “smuggle” someone out of the country, Van Hollen said.

But that’s not what he was asking, Van Hollen clarified.

“I’m simply asking him to open the door of CECOT and let this innocent man walk out,” he said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Van Hollen asked if Ulloa would facilitate a phone call between him and Abrego Garcia or with the man and his wife. Ulloa told Van Hollen to ask the U.S. embassy, and they could make his request. Van Hollen was going to make that request.

The Trump administration’s lawyer admitted that Abrego Garcia had been deported by “administrative error” in March and imprisoned in El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center.

Van Hollen made the trip to San Salvador Wednesday hoping to check on his constituent Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia and meet with Salvadoran government officials to discuss his release.

This story will be updated.