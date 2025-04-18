Sleep deprived but glad to be back home in the United States, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen revealed new details about his government-monitored conversation with Kilmar Abrego Garcia and circumstances that brought about their meeting.

He was just about to catch a plane back to the U.S. when members of the Salvadoran government reached out to him through the American embassy. They offered him a meeting, after initially denying him, and brought Abrego Garcia to the senator’s hotel.

“I think the reason they relented was pretty clear,” he told dozens of reporters gathered inside a terminal at Washington Dulles International airport. “They were feeling the pressure.”

During their conversation, Abrego Garcia told the senator of his journey to a notorious Salvadoran prison after his arrest in Maryland.

“His conversation with me was the first communication he had had with anybody outside of prison since he was abducted,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen also learned that Abrego Garcia had been moved to a prison in Santa Ana where the conditions were better than at the Terrorism Confinement Center, also called CECOT, but he still has no ability to connect to the outside world or anyone outside of the prison.

Abrego Garcia told Van Hollen he was never told why he was being arrested and that he had not committed any crime. After he was taken to a building he believed was in Baltimore, he was handcuffed, shackled and put on a plane with others and they could not see out of the airplane windows, Van Hollen reounted.

“They didn’t know for sure where they were going,” Van Hollen said.

Abrego Garcis then told Van Hollen that he was placed in a cell in CECOT with about 25 other people and that he was not afraid of the people in his cell, but was “traumatized” by being at CECOT and the taunts from those in other cells.

The terms of the meeting with Abrego Garcia were negotiated. The men were surrounded by video cameras as they spoke, Van Hollen said. But he was able to bring a smile to Abrego Garcia’s face when he told him that people in the U.S. were fighting for him.

“I told him that millions of Americans understand that what is happening to him is a threat to their own constitutional rights,” he said.

Abrego Garcia told Van Hollen that besides his freedom, what he wanted most was to speak with his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura.

Vasquez Sura, Abrego Garcia’s mother and brother, immigrants rights advocates, and Maryland Democratic lawmakers stood behind Van Hollen as he recalled his conversation and trip.

“Getting a meeting with Kilmar was not easy,” he said.

But he said the meeting didn’t happen without permission from the very top of El Salvador’s government and said he believed President Nayib Bukele must have approved it.

“Look,” he said, “In El Salvador, everything happens because Bukele says it can happen.”

Just one day before the government allowed the meeting, Salvadoran officials had rebuffed Van Hollen’s requests to see Abrego Garcia. But he persisted and drove out to the Terrorism Confinement Center where he believed Abrego Garcia was being held.

Soldiers stopped him within a few miles of the prison, known for human rights violations.

The senator said he may have been the first, but won’t be the last member of Congress to try to secure Abrego Garcia’s release. Others have announced they’re planning trips, including Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey.

The Trump amdinistration has admitted they mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia more than a month ago, sending him along with other deportees to El Salvador and said Friday that they will not bring him back.

The administration has cited evidence that a previous immigration judge said there was sufficient reason to believe Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13, and called him a violent criminal but have not provided evidence of any criminal convictions.

Van Hollen read aloud a judge’s ruling knocking down the administration’s claims, saying: “No evidence before the court connects Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or any other criminal organization.”

“In other words put up in court, or shut up,” he said.

Meanwhile, legal experts have argued the heart of the matter is not whether he’s in a gang or not, but rather a violation of due process.

Trump administration officials and top Republicans, including Maryland Rep. Andy Harris have scrutinized Van Hollen’s efforts to find and free Abrego Garcia.

But Maryland Democrats have embraced his actions.

Members of the Legislative Latino Caucus were at the airport terminal to greet Van Hollen. The group held a rally in support of his trip Thursday.

Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk called Van Hollen “a hero” for making the trip and said he’s the type of leader needed in this political moment.

“We want to all try to make a difference,” the Democrat representing Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties said. “And we want to help the family. We want to keep this issue alive.”

Caucus member Peña-Melnyk said the Latino community is “elated” with Van Hollen and said he has brought them hope during a trying time.

“The immigrant community is under siege,” she said. “... We need people to speak up, because at the end of the day, we’re human beings.”