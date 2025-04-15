A New York City congressman announced Tuesday that he will introduce legislation inspired by a Maryland father who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month.

El Salvador’s president says Maryland man will not be released

Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents New York’s 15th Congressional District, is planning to introduce the RESCUE (Repatriation of Expelled Sovereign Citizens and Unjustly Exiled) Act. The bill, however, will face the Republican-dominated House, which could crimp its chances for success.

The proposed legislation comes on the heels of Monday’s meeting between Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and President Donald Trump amid a federal judge’s order to move the Maryland man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, out of a prison in El Salvador and return him to the U.S.

Trump officials have said that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported due to an administrative error, but also insist that he has a gang affiliation that warranted his removal. In a confusing twist, Attorney General Pam Bondi also said Monday that the U.S. government would provide a plane if El Salvador returned him.

Bukele responded that he had no intention of releasing Abrego Garcia, who lived with his family in Beltsville.

“If a foreign leader like Nayib Bukele refuses to facilitate the release of a wrongfully deported man, there should be geopolitical consequences,” Torres wrote in a statement. “We must create an enforceable means of defending due process. Of all the abuses of Donald Trump, none possess a graver threat to liberty than his complete contempt for due process.”

Under the bill, the United States would be required to take action if a U.S. court orders the return of someone wrongfully deported. That includes a U.S. citizen, green card holder, or noncitizen who had lawful status at the time such as Special Immigrant Juveniles and refugees under Temporary Protected Status among others.

If a country does not return the person in question, the legislation would require the U.S. to suspend diplomatic ties, foreign aid and visas for that country’s government officials, or any other penalties deemed necessary by the president or Congress. Family members of that country’s government officials would also be affected; aid and visas would also be suspended until the person in question is returned to the United States.

Separately, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Monday that he plans to travel to El Salvador this week if Abrego Garcia is not returned immediately.