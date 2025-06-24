Baltimore Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume withdrew his bid for a ranking-member seat on a powerful House committee Tuesday, after a preliminary vote signaled that he would not succeed.

A Democratic steering committee had chosen California Rep. Robert Garcia as the party’s next pick to shepherd their policy positions the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The full Democratic Caucus chose Garcia shortly after Mfume and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett dropped out.

Commenting on his withdrawal, Mfume said in a statement that the “preservation of the institution and the success of the Democratic Caucus are paramount to me.”

“With an insurmountable task ahead and for the unity of our Party, I will not seek the position of Ranking Member on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee,” he said.

Should the minority party flip the House in 2026, it’s likely the ranking member would assume the lead spot on a committee tasked with investigations, government efficiency and monitoring procurement.

The panel also oversees agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service and the Census Bureau and the municipal activities of Washington, D.C.

Mfume, a longtime Baltimore politician and civic leader, remains on the committee and maintains a ranking subcommittee spot. He also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and belongs to a host of caucuses.

Mfume threw his hat in the ring in May, along with three other lawmakers. Some say the race became a projection of how the party will consider age when choosing future key leaders.

In addition to Garcia, 47; Mfume, 76; and Crockett, 44, Stephen Lynch, 70, of Massachusetts also ran.

The seat became open after Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerald E. Connolly announced he was stepping down because of an illness. He died May 21 from esophageal cancer.

Mfume, who is serving his second term in Congress, said, “Steve Lynch and Robert Garcia are friends who I have the utmost respect for, either of which will lead our Party well as we move forward to blunt the Trump administration and to fight for justice and civil rights for all Americans.”

Mfume is up for re-election in 2026.