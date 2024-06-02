The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump had harsh words Sunday morning for Larry Hogan, the party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, saying: “He doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone.”

Trump, who is a daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, was speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” about Hogan’s remarks last week that people should respect the verdict and justice system in the ex-president’s hush-money trial in New York. Hogan posted the statement shortly before Trump was found guilty by a jury on 34 criminal counts.

CNN host Kasie Hunt showed Hogan’s statement to Lara Trump, who responded: “I’ll tell you one thing: I don’t support what he just said there. I think it’s ridiculous. And I think anybody who’s not speaking up in the face of really something that should never, again, have seen the light of day, a trial that never would have been brought against any other person aside from Donald Trump.” Hunt then pressed Trump about whether the Republican Party still supported Hogan.

Trump side-stepped a question from Hunt about whether the RNC would financially support Hogan’s campaign, saying: “I’ll get back to you on all the specifics monetarily.”

Trump also said: “What I’ll tell you is that, of course we want to win as a party, but that is a shame, and I think he should have thought long and hard before he said that publicly.”

Hogan’s campaign declined to comment on Trump’s statements.

Last Thursday, not long after he posted his statement about the verdict, Hogan came under fire from Chris LaCivita, an advisor to Donald Trump’s campaign. LaCivita posted on X: “You just ended your campaign.”

Hogan, though a popular former two-term governor, faces challenges in winning a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland as a Republican. He’s facing Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks, currently the Prince George’s County executive.

Maryland’s electorate is roughly 53% Democrats, 24% Republicans and the rest unaffiliated or belonging to other parties. The Maryland Republican Party is not as well-resourced as the Maryland Democratic Party, and Hogan’s campaign would benefit from financial help and other support from the RNC.