Democrats, reeling from the sting of losing the White House again to Donald Trump, may be looking for a new leader for the national party, and that person could be former Maryland Governor and Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley.

O’Malley, who currently serves as Social Security Administration commissioner under President Joe Biden, is one of several Democrats who have expressed interest in chairing the Democratic National Committee, according to sources familiar with O’Malley’s activity and who were granted anonymity to speak freely.

The former governor has been “ramping up his outreach” regarding his potential candidacy and the feedback he’s received so far has been “encouraging,” one source said. If O’Malley were to enter the race, he would need likely need to do so in early- to mid-December and would have to first resign his role as as Social Security Administration commissioner — something he plans to do either way before Trump takes office, the sources said.

Former Maryland Democratic Party Chairwoman Yvette Lewis said she has a great relationship with O’Malley and that, as governor, he was “instrumental” in her success and the party’s. But Lewis, a member of the DNC, was coy when asked about O’Malley’s prospects. She declined to say whether the two had spoken about his possible candidacy.

“In terms of what he’s going to do with the DNC, I couldn’t say,” Lewis said. “In terms of what the DNC is going to do, I couldn’t say. We have to figure out what needs to be fixed before we decide who fixes it.”

Current DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, of South Carolina, is not expected to seek a second term. The Associated Press first reported O’Malley as a possible candidate to replace Harrison. Other would-be candidates include New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams, according to the AP.

When Biden picked O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration, he said the Maryland politician “made government work more effectively” and adopted “performance-driven technologies to tackle complex challenges” during his time in Annapolis and Baltimore.

This is not the first time Democrats have weighed whether to turn to O’Malley after getting whomped by Trump. In 2016, O’Malley was in the running but withdrew from consideration.

A one-time presidential hopeful, it’s also possible O’Malley reenters state politics in some fashion. Most recently he weighed in on the Baltimore ballot question about changing the city charter to allow residential development along the promenade at the Inner Harbor. O’Malley, on social media, urged residents to vote against the measure, which he considered a “terrible developer grab of public waterfront parkland.”

The measure passed with about 60% of the vote.