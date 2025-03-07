The Trump administration broke the law when it fired thousands of probationary federal employees without warning, according to a new lawsuit led by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown that seeks to reinstate those jobs.

The lawsuit marks the first time Brown has taken the lead on a case against the Trump administration and arrives amid reports that thousands of Marylanders have lost their jobs or are expected to lose their jobs soon because of federal actions.

The complaint asks a federal judge to rule that the mass firing of probationary federal employees is illegal, to reinstate workers who were unlawfully fired, and to halt similar firings.

“President Trump’s unlawful mass firings of federal workers are a blatant attack on the civil service, throwing thousands of hardworking families into financial turmoil,” Brown said in a news release. “Instead of following the law and notifying states, his administration blindsided Maryland, forcing us to deal with the devastating economic fallout and social consequences.”

Nineteen other state attorneys general have also joined in the lawsuit, which is among more than 100 that have been filed in response to President Donald Trump’s rapid and sweeping moves since taking office in January.

Trump has tasked billionaire businessman Elon Musk with culling the federal workforce and shrinking the country’s government. A federal judge last week said the mass firings of probationary employees are likely unlawful and ordered a pause. But that ruling only applied to six agencies whose employees signed onto the suit.

The following morning, employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminsitration were let go.

The new lawsuit from state attorneys general covers a broader group of federal agencies, including the Department of Education, Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services, among others.

The lawsuit argues the Trump administration broke federal laws that govern large-scale reductions in the federal workforce. While federal agencies claimed in termination letters that the probationary employees were fired for unsatisfactory performance, the suit argues that the firings are part of a larger effort to restructure and downsize the federal government, triggering job protections that should have been followed.

Those protections help ensure that employees like military veterans are given preference in retaining jobs. They also require that federal agencies give state governments 60 days’ notice of layoffs affecting 50 or more employees, another step the lawsuit says was ignored.

As a result, states like Maryland that are home to many federal workers were left blindsided and scrambling to help laid off employees, according to the lawsuit. Over 800 terminated federal employees have filed for unemployment benefits in Maryland, according to the new lawsuit.

Moore said in a statement he backed Brown’s attempt to thwart the firings, especially as the state faces its steepest budget crisis in two decades.

“We cannot retreat from our principles, and we cannot afford to let these actions stand,” Moore said.

The Maryland Department of Labor has seen a swell in unemployment claims from former federal employees, with 30 to 60 new claims from these workers coming in each day, according to the lawsuit. And because some federal agencies have claimed the firings were for cause or cited other reasons that might disqualify a worker for unemployment, the department also must investigate the claims and use up even more resources, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge in Maryland to issue temporary relief reinstating any probationary federal employees who have been fired as part of mass terminations since Jan. 20 and preventing additional firings without an individualized assessment of an employee’s performance.

The request has not been ruled on as of late Friday morning.