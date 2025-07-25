Daniel Fuentes Espinal, the Maryland pastor who was arrested by ICE earlier this week, has been transferred to a detention center in Louisiana, according to his family.

The 54-year old, whose visa had expired, was moved Thursday to Winn Correctional Center, a men’s detention facility located 250 miles northwest of New Orleans, according to his eldest daughter, Clarissa Fuentes Diaz.

“He is doing a lot better than in Baltimore,” she said, adding that her father takes daily heart and stomach medicine. “The nurse in Louisiana was going to provide the medication today.”

Regarding Espinal’s arrest, an ICE spokesperson said, “Fuentes entered the United States on a 6-month visa and never left in 24 years. It is a federal crime to overstay the authorized period of time granted under a visitors visa.”

Espinal, who had been living in the U.S. since arriving in 2001 from his native Honduras, was apprehended by ICE agents Monday morning in his hometown of Easton, where he leads a congregation of 70 at Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You). He was then taken to a facility in Salisbury before being transferred to a facility in Baltimore that has drawn scrutiny for its conditions.

“We’re alright — just hanging in there,” Diaz said, in reference to her two younger siblings and her mother.

Fuentes Diaz said her father has been attempting to obtain a green card. The family is now awaiting a court date in connection to this week’s detainment.

Arrests by ICE officers have more than doubled in Maryland under President Donald Trump, according to a Baltimore Banner analysis of ICE data.

The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus “condemns the unjust detention of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal and reaffirms its commitment to defending immigrant communities,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “We call for his immediate release and demand that immigration enforcement focus on real threats not devoted community leaders. Maryland must stand for safety, dignity, and humanity.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has been outspoken on immigrant issues, said his team has reached out to Espinal’s family and will be “monitoring this closely.”

“The Trump Administration clearly isn’t targeting the most dangerous criminals living in the U.S. illegally – they are snatching up anyone they can find as they pursue their mass deportation agenda and terrorizing our communities in the process,” Van Hollen wrote in an email.