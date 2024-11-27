State officials say they don’t have a statewide map of Maryland precincts. The Banner compiled as many maps from counties as we could and approximated the others.

Want to know how your precinct voted? Just search an address.

Why do some precincts look less detailed than others?

Some of the precincts we have displayed are rough approximations of land assigned to polling locations for counties where we can’t get the real maps.

As far as we can tell, no one in Maryland has compiled a complete collection of precinct maps for all 24 Maryland counties. Precincts have changed for most Maryland counties since the 2022 mayoral election, when the Maryland Department of Planning last compiled a statewide map of Maryland precincts.

Since no official map exists, we had to create one.

How could it be different from a precinct map?

Source: Maryland State Board of Elections • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner

As of now, The Banner has collected precinct maps for 13 counties. We will continue to update this map as we get more.

How did the Baltimore Banner draw its precinct boundaries?

We are using a series of computational techniques to estimate something close to the correct borders.

We created geographic voting blocs based on polling places. The area inside each bloc is closer to that polling place than any other. Then we assigned the votes cast at that polling place into each geographic bloc to visualize the results. This approximation of precincts is the most accurate we can get with the available data.

Since some precincts share polling locations, some shapes have been combined to account for this.

Which counties have approximated precincts?

Allegany, Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s, Washington and Worchester have approximated precincts.

Why did The Banner do this now?

It’s unclear when local boards of elections from the 11 counties we are missing will get maps back to us. Meanwhile, Marylanders haven’t had access to precinct-level voting maps for weeks when other states have it on election night. We want readers to see how their neighborhood voted.