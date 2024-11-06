Maryland voters made history on Tuesday, voting to send Angela Alsobrooks to Washington as the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

In the nation’s history, only two Black women had ever been elected to the Senate before — a number that doubled with the victories of Alsobrooks in Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester in neighboring Delaware.

Several hundred supporters had gathered at a hotel in Prince George’s County, where she serves as county executive. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9:30 p.m. and murmurs rippled through the crowd as they awaited an announcement in the ballroom.

“I am so proud to have been for Angela,” U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the dean of the state’s delegation to Capitol Hill and a key backer of Alsobrooks, said earlier in the night.

“I am so proud that she is going to be my United States senator, your United States senator, your United States senator and your United States senator,” Hoyer said to applause as he pointed to the crowd.

The ballroom was bathed in bright green light, the signature color of the Alsobrooks campaign. Guests could take pictures in front of a backdrop featuring a life-size photo of Alsobrooks surrounded by green and silver balloons.

Alsobrooks and Hogan have been fiercely competing for months in a battle to take over the Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, who opted not to run again. Each had hoped their victory would propel their party to power in the Senate, where Democrats held a narrow, 51-49 advantage heading into the election.

The race was unusually competitive for Maryland, which has elected only Democrats to the Senate for nearly four decades. And the national implications of the race drew attention and money from deep-pocket interests beyond the state’s borders. Tens of millions of dollars poured into the candidates’ own campaigns, and outside groups spent tens of millions more on a blitz of TV ads — making this likely the most expensive campaign in state history.

In the waning days of the campaign, Hogan gave $500,000 of his own money to his campaign committee, according to federal records.

Each brought experience and strong arguments to the race: Hogan is the popular, two-term former governor, while Alsobrooks has twice been elected county executive in Prince George’s and was a prosecutor before that.

Hogan repeatedly professed that he would be an independent and moderating voice if elected to the Senate, regardless of which party is in control. Hogan has repeatedly clashed with Donald Trump, even though the ex-president did give a lukewarm endorsement to the former governor.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan signs posters for supporters following a final appearance ahead of election day at the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police building on Monday, (Wesley Lapointe for The Baltimore Banner)

Dan Berner of Crofton was surprised when he encountered Republican U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan outside the Odenton Library during early voting last week. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

On abortion, Hogan staked out a position at odds with most of his party, saying he would support codifying the right to abortion care nationally.

Alsobrooks, meanwhile, emphasized that she would help Democrats pass policies that Marylanders favor — and that Hogan would empower Republicans to make unpopular votes, like restricting abortion.

Both candidates touted their records in office. Hogan pointed to leaving the state with a budget surplus, though that was driven largely by federal pandemic aid and his efforts to shrink the state workforce.

Alsobrooks pointed to her work boosting economic development in Prince George’s and a lower crime rate while she was a prosecutor, though she faced criticism within her own party during her tenure.

And both faced controversies: Alsobrooks improperly received tax credits on properties that she’s promised to pay back, while Hogan has been questioned over whether he was involved with affordable housing subsidies being granted to companies that may have done business with his real estate firm.

Phyllis Coley, center, cheers at Angela Alsobrooks' Election night party in College Park. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, center, listens to a quick briefing before a panel about gun violence in Baltimore last month. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Both candidates expressed cautious optimism as they cast their ballots Tuesday morning.

“It’s a beautiful day for an upset victory,” Hogan said outside Davidsonville Elementary School, looking at a few dozen supporters wearing T-shirts with his face and name on them.

“From the very beginning, the other campaign has been pouring in tens of millions of dollars of dark money from across the country, and what we have is all of you,” he said. “And they’re bringing in big stars. Our stars are the regular folks right here in Maryland.”

Hogan did not mention that he’s had support from a super PAC called Maryland’s Future that has spent tens of millions of dollars on attack ads targeting Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks did have big political stars supporting her name, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. But her biggest supporter joined her at the polls on Tuesday: Her 19-year-old daughter, Alex.

“It’s my daughter’s first time voting, and in our country in 2024, my daughter had a chance to vote for her mother and Kamala Harris this year for her first vote,” Alsobrooks said after the pair voted at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro.

Alsobrooks said she was buoyed by the positive energy she’s seen among voters.

”It’s been a competitive race. It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half,” she said. “And I’ve been really blessed to have a tremendously talented campaign team as well as dedicated volunteers and Marylanders who have been engaged, who opened their homes and met me in coffee shops and met me at Metro stops and have shared with me their hopes, dreams and desires for their families and I will not let them down.”

Alsobrooks said she was “prayerful” that she will be victorious and head to the U.S. Senate.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks puts on her "I Voted" sticker after casting her vote on Tuesday at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan votes with his wife Yumi at Davidsonville Elementary on Tuesday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Voters offered a variety of motivations for picking their preferred Senate candidate.

Donna Allen, a 49-year-old unaffiliated voter from Annapolis, said she had some positive memories of Hogan as governor, but she voted for Alsobrooks in what she called a “faith vote.”

“I want to believe that Alsobrooks is going to do a great job in office,” she said, after casting a vote at the Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School on Tuesday.

As for Hogan: “He just seemed to move from that to being a little bit too political, you know, more about just gaining that status in the government than about the people,” she said.

Alanna Martin voted in a way that Hogan encouraged in his ads: For Harris for president and for Hogan for Senate.

“He’s got a proven track record of finding compromise and I think our country needs more compromise,” said Martin, 39, who voted in Howard County on Tuesday.

During early voting last week, 29-year-old Mateo Diaz voted for Alsobrooks in Glen Burnie. Diaz said he didn’t know too much about Alsobrooks except that, like him, she is a Democrat, and he wasn’t going to vote for Hogan.

When Hogan was governor, Diaz recalled him prioritizing police funding over school budgets. Hogan’s priorities did not match his, Diaz said.

“If we’re constantly not helping them [Baltimore school children] and empowering them and leaving them to the circumstances they face, I feel like it’s a way to keep folks in a compromised position,” he said.

Cedric Tolson, an unaffiliated voter, cast his ballot for Hogan during early voting in Odenton. Tolson, 40, said he’s prioritizing immigration and the economy, concerned that noncitizens may be allowed to vote and frustrated that Democrats haven’t done enough to bring down inflation.

Tolson said he feels that Alsbobrooks “sold out” to developers and didn’t earn his vote.

“I’m Hogan all day,” he said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Maya Lora contributed to this article.