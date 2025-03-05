Democratic members of Maryland’s majority-blue federal delegation silently protested, rejected or outright skipped President Donald Trump’s remarks Tuesday, displaying their dissatisfaction with the Republican’s first address to the legislative branch since he’s taken office.

Democrats mostly sat and listened to Trump’s record-long speech but by what they wore, who they invited as their guests and their silence as conservatives erupted in applause showed their disagreement, perhaps for the first time to the president’s face.

Trump directed most of comments to the Republican side of the chamber, turning only occasionally to the less-animated Democrats to direct his ire about his predecessor or what his labeled as failed Democratic policies. The president boasted entering a trade war with the country’s allies, putting a price tag on American citizenship, deporting immigrants and leveling the federal government.

But not everyone in Maryland’s federal delegation was unhappy.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rep. Andy Harris cheered

Dogged Trump backer and Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, Rep. Andy Harris, applauded Trump’s speech and the swift and chaotic first weeks of his administration.

Harris celebrated Trump’s declaration that, per his executive order, the country only considers two genders, male and female, and the president’s efforts to restrict how public schools teach America’s history of racial discrimination by “removing the poison of critical race theory from our schools.”

Harris, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of far-right Republicans, said in a social media post Trump “delivered a consequential speech of optimism while making his message to the American people clear: Our country is moving forward.”

Wednesday morning, Harris posted that the House Freedom Caucus, are calling for a censure of Texas Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, for speaking out as Trump delivered his address. Green was walked out of the chamber after repeatedly interrupting the president and refusing to sit when asked by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen ‘had enough’

After listening to what he described as “an avalanche of lies,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he “couldn’t take it anymore” and left the chamber.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I didn’t want to continue to be a part of it,” he said.

Maryland’s senior senator has spent hours attending rallies with federal workers systematically pushed out of their jobs by the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink government. He invited the president and CEO of Democracy Forward, Skye Perryman, as his guest. Perryman’s advocacy organization has been a leading force in suing the Trump administration on behalf of federal workers, among other lawsuits.

“Tonight was another chapter in Donald Trump’s great betrayal of the American people, with lies, lies, and more lies — but no plan to lower costs for working families,” Van Hollen’s said in a statement. “The only takeaway from Trump’s rambling speech was his commitment to giving the keys of the government to Elon Musk to do the bidding of special interests, all while handing huge tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy.”

Trump has tasked billionaire businessman Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, which is not an official department, with cutting government costs. This has led to thousands of civil servants losing their jobs.

Rep. Jaime Raskin walked out and then walked back in

Raskin, at one point, left the chamber and then returned, as reported by Axios congressional reporter Andrew Solender.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said he left because: “I wanted to call my daughters and say good night. (I also welcomed the break from the dissembling monotony of the speech.)”

Raskin, a constitutional scholar and the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, led proceedings the second time Trump was impeached after inciting a angry mob on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Senate voted not to convict Trump.

Rep. Steny Hoyer wore tie with Ukranian flag colors

Rep. Steny Hoyer, Team Maryland’s veteran congressman, sat next to former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, wearing a bright and bold, blue and yellow tie. Hoyer’s wardrobe choice, and that of many other tie-wearing Democrats, came on the day the Trump administration paused foreign aid to Ukraine, an American ally.

On Friday, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a now infamous Oval Office meeting for not appreciating American assistance in fending off Russian aggression. Zelenskyy has repeatedly thanked American officials, including the president and his administration, for their help.

Rep. Sarah Elfreth ‘astonished’

The freshman congresswoman from Anne Arundel County said in a YouTube video she was “astonished” at the partisanship and the lack of an attempt to find common ground. She said the president engaged in culture wars and “demonizing the federal workforce.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I didn’t hear him talk about the kitchen table issues: the rising cost of energy, housing, eggs, milk and bread that so many American people care about. Instead, he spread lies about Social Security,” she said.

Reps. Kweisi Mfume and Glenn Ivey didn’t go

Baltimore’s congressman U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume announced hours before the speech that he would not attend the joint address.

Mfume said in a statement, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk are destroying the state of the union. I don’t need to be there to watch him claim otherwise.”

Likewise, Prince George’s County U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey said he couldn’t attend the speech after the damage the president and his allies had done to families in his district.

Reps. April McClain Delaney and Johnny Olszewski showcase fired federal workers

Rep. April McClain Delaney said on social media she’d invited a recently fired federal worker Matthew Fessler to attend the address as her guest.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

She said on social media that Fessler’s job at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was to identify waste, fraud and abuse.

McClain Delaney said the president’s term so far has been “marked by confusion and chaos” in an online response to the president’s speech.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, too, showed his support for federal workers and invited biologist Katie Stahl to be his guest.

Stahl, 27, had just gotten her dream job at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service but hadn’t yet earned civil service protections. She was fired without warning on Feb. 14 as part of Musk’s thinning of the federal workforce.