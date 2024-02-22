Maryland has an open seat in the U.S. Senate up for election this year that’s drawing national attention, with control of the chamber hanging in the balance. That means there’s plenty of polling, as the candidates themselves and other interested parties search for indications of which way voters will go.

The Democratic front-runners are Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone. The winner of the primary will likely face former Gov. Larry Hogan, who is the top candidate in the Republican primary.

The Banner will keep a running compilation of polling. We’ll summarize recent polls, tell you what to know about how and why they were conducted — and who paid for them — and what they tell us about the state of the Senate race.

The latest poll from Trone’s campaign, released on Thursday, shows him widening a lead over Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary, 52% to 31% among likely voters.

Trone campaign manager Dan Morrocco said in a statement that the data shows his candidate with “a commanding lead” in the primary.

Trone poll: Trone widening lead over Alsobrooks in primary

Who did the poll: Hickman Analytics conducted the poll for the Trone campaign.

What they found: Among those who said they are certain they will vote in the primary, Trone leads Alsobrooks, 52% to 31%. That’s an improvement for Trone from an internal poll in January that had him with 46% to 34% for Alsobrooks.

Among likely primary voters, Trone also leads, 49% to 32%.

The poll found that Trone has an advantage among Black voters (49% to 31%) and with voters in the Baltimore region (60% to 18%), where the campaign has heavily spent on advertising.

When the poll was done: Hickman Analytics polled 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters between Feb. 13 and Feb. 18.

Key takeaway: Trone’s camp referred to its numbers as “the only credible polling” in the race, but it’s important to remember this was a poll paid for by the campaign.

It’s worth noting that Hickman models turnout differently than other polls, estimating a higher turnout among Black voters and female voters, which could account for different results.

National Republican Senatorial Committee: Hogan leads both Trone and Alsobrooks

Who did the poll: The National Republican Senatorial Committee commissioned a poll from Ragnar Research Partners to test Hogan’s changes in the general election matchup. Ragnar has polled for Hogan before.

What they found: In general election matchups, Hogan would be ahead of Trone, 49% to 33%, and ahead of Alsobrooks, 52% to 29%.

When the poll was done: Ragnar questioned 600 likely Maryland voters from Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.

Key takeaway: This poll helped Hogan determine he has a path to victory. “A Republican is not going to win in Maryland in a landslide. It’s going to be a tough uphill fight. Is there a chance to win? Is there an opportunity to win? Is there a path to win? Absolutely,” said Russ Schriefer, a political consultant and longtime advisor. Read more.

Emerson College: Hogan tied with Trone, ahead of Alsobrooks

Who did the poll: Emerson College conducted the poll in partnership with The Hill and DCNewsNow.

What they found: In general election matchups, Hogan would be tied with Trone, each with 42%. Hogan had a lead over Alsobrooks, 44% to 37%.

When the poll was done: Emerson questioned 1,000 registered Maryland voters on Feb. 12-13.

Key takeaway: This was the first independent poll done after Hogan made his surprise entrance into the race on Feb. 9. Read more.

Blended Public Affairs and Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson: Trone leads Alsobrooks in the primary, and Hogan in the general

Who did the poll: Blended is an Annapolis public affairs firm, while Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson is one of the top lobbying firms in the state capital.

What they found: In the Democratic primary, Trone had an advantage over Alsobrooks, 36% to 31%, with 18% undecided.

The poll also tested hypothetical general election matchups, with Trone ahead of Hogan, 49% to 34%, and Hogan ahead of Alsobrooks, 42% to 36%.

When the poll was done: The poll questioned 813 likely voters in mid-November 2023.

Key takeaway: This poll was conducted when the thought of Hogan as a candidate was speculative. Trone touted the results as showing he had momentum in the race. The poll came shortly before Alsobrooks replaced her campaign manager. Read more.