Millions of Americans are expected to show up at protests across the country Saturday, in a “nationwide day of defiance,” protesting President Donald Trump’s administration, including the president’s defiance of court orders and moves to slash government programs.

The organizers of the “No Kings” protests list hundreds of protests in every state, including dozens in Maryland. Local organizers said they expect thousands of people to show up at these demonstrations across the state, from Cumberland to Salisbury. Notably, there’s not one planned in Washington, D.C. — organizers have said they want to draw a clear contrast with the military parade happening in the nation’s capital that day, on Trump’s birthday.

The diffuse nature of the planned action on Saturday is reflective of a trend reported by the Crowd County Consortium, a project by the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Connecticut that documents protests and other demonstrations around the country.

While crowd sizes at protests so far in 2025 may seem small compared to the masses of people that took to the streets for protests like the Women’s March in 2017, there are many more — thousands more — protests happening across the country this year.

People are “protesting smarter, not harder,” said Heather Hax, an academic who studies social movements and who is part of the Baltimore Rapid Response Network.

Hax said her sense is that people remain politically and civically engaged in the second Trump administration.

“People are calling their members of Congress, doing other kinds of actions that might not read as visible protest but are still a form of protest nonetheless,” rather than showing up for mass demonstrations, she said.

Even the growing activity in Los Angeles, protesting against ICE and Trump’s immigration policies, began as targeted demonstrations responding to immigration enforcement raids.

There’s a lot more energy and acute focus on protest over the last week, given what’s happened in Los Angeles, said Christopher England, a lecturer in the Department of History at Towson University.

In Baltimore, as many as 500 people marched through the streets protesting ICE in the eastern part of the city earlier this week.

Gov. Wes Moore said safety is his administration’s top priority this weekend, and said Maryland would protect the rights of people to protest and “uphold the law.”

“Over the weekend, thousands of Marylanders will gather to exercise their guaranteed and hard-fought-for First Amendment freedoms,” Moore said in a statement. “I swore an oath to protect these sacred rights both when I joined the United States Army and when I was sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland. The ability to freely speak out and assemble is a cornerstone of American democracy – and one of our greatest heirlooms as a state and nation."