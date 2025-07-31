Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin along with other members of Congress are asking a federal court to let them in — without advance notice — to facilities where the Trump administration is detaining immigrants facing deportation so they can conduct lawful oversight, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.

Raskin and 11 other Democratic members of Congress filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Lawmakers are challenging a federal agency policy barring members of Congress from touring a detention facility without at least seven days advance notice. They say the policy is “arbitrary and capricious” and ”lacks a lawful basis”, according to the complaint, and have asked the court to end it.

The lawsuit comes days after members of Maryland’s federal delegation were denied a tour of Baltimore’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem believe they can block scrutiny of their lawless immigration enforcement sweep by closing out Members of Congress,” Raskin said in a statement. “But these brazen attempts to rebuff us — in stark violation of federal law — only deepen our resolve to get information to the American people."

Raskin serves as the House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

The Trump administration, the Democrats argued in the court document, “has stretched the U.S. immigration detention system far beyond its capacity.” The case questioned federal officials’ ability to safely meet detainees’ basic needs, citing 11 people who have died in immigration facilities in the administration’s first six weeks.

Plaintiffs argued Congress’ oversight authority exists to ensure the agencies are lawfully doing their jobs and spending taxpayer money as authorized.

The complaint gave detailed accounts of each plaintiff congress members’ experiences conducting oversight visits at ICE detention facilities in their districts before and after Trump’s second term. Often, but not always, their visits were permitted and allowed them to address inadequate conditions in the facilities. Certain previous visits were denied.

But plaintiffs reported this year ICE has denied them from performing oversight duties unless they first provided advance notice.

Members of Maryland’s delegation sent DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, a letter dated July 21 ahead of their visit on July 28. The acting director of Baltimore’s ICE office told Raskin’s Democratic colleagues she was following orders from her superiors and was not to allow them in. Raskin did not attend the field office visit attempt.

Frustrated, Sens. Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth and Johnny Olszewski Jr. told Baker her they were there under the authority of a federal law that says the Department of Homeland Security cannot use any funds to keep members of Congress from entering buildings used to house or detain undocumented people.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS, in an email on Wednesday, said the notice was required because officers “have seen a surge in assaults, disruptions, and obstructions to enforcement — including by members of Congress themselves" and that the delegation should have requested a tour.

McLaughlin said the Democratic plaintiffs filing the lawsuit were “running to court to drive clicks and fundraising emails.”

Raskin in his statement told Trump they would “see you in court.”

“We’re going to continue to show up and demand the transparency and access that the law guarantees,” he said.