Whether it’s a joy ride or a boycott, Saturdays are for the Cybertrucks.

Protesters are reportedly poised to line Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills on Saturday as part of a “global day of action” to denounce Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla.

It won’t be the first weekend when demonstrators have visited the northwest Baltimore County dealership to decry Musk’s unprecedented role in the federal government. Similar events are planned at dealerships in Silver Spring, Rockville and Washington, D.C., as well as at a public vehicle charging location in Frederick.

The demonstrations come after Musk morphed from the country’s richest person into one of its most powerful political figures almost overnight, a rise both celebrated and despised.

Musk, who is a “special government employee,” donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the campaign to elect President Donald Trump, and has since led an opaque team known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in a cost-cutting sweep of federal agencies, including some that regulate his own companies.

Some Republicans have praised his work, saying it is saving taxpayer dollars by rooting out government waste. Democrats have largely decried his slash-and-burn approach, saying that it is destroying critical programs; some have even said it’s part of a hostile, oligarchic takeover of the federal government.

Those cuts have been disproportionately felt in Maryland, which has enjoyed a steady stream of federal funds in recent years and where roughly 10% of the state works for a Washington agency, as federal employees lose jobs in droves.

The protest movement, using the hashtag #TeslaTakedown, is urging people to get rid of their Cybertrucks and Model Ys and sell off Tesla stock as a swipe at Musk’s bottom line.

Many demonstrations have been peaceful, but across the country Tesla assets — including dealerships, chargers and even individual vehicles on the road — have been targets for varying degrees of violence and vandalism.

A woman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails on vehicles at a Colorado Tesla dealership lot. Cybertrucks in Seattle were set ablaze. In Owings Mills, the dealership was reportedly vandalized with spray paint earlier this month.

Trump and his administration have labeled the acts domestic terrorism and have vowed legal action.

Teslas are, by far, the most popular electric vehicle brand in Maryland, making up roughly one-third of all EVs registered here.

