The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

U.S. Rep. David Trone was hospitalized Saturday for feeling dehydrated and running a fever forcing him to withdraw from a scheduled Sunday afternoon face-off in Dundalk with his U.S. Senate Democratic primary opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

What was going to be the first Democratic candidate debate of the U.S. Senate race, had to pivot to a question-answer format.

“Out of an abundance of caution David’s doctor encouraged him to seek further testing at a local hospital,” his campaign wrote in a post on X Sunday morning.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Joe Bowen, a member of Trone’s campaign, said Sunday afternoon that the congressman is feeling better. He’s waiting for “final test results” and hoping to be released from his doctor soon.

Bowen said Trone is disappointed he couldn’t make the debate but noted that Trone has done and committed to a dozen forums or debates this campaign season. He still intends to participate in a televised debate scheduled for April 19 sponsored by The Baltimore Sun, WBFF FOX45 and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy.

Alsobrooks’ campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

A recent survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner show that among Democratic voters, 42% of respondents backed Trone in the primary while 33% said they supported Alsobrooks. The winner between the two could face Republican favorite Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sunday’s event was sponsored by the Baltimore County and City Democratic Central committees. According to a news release, this event was supposed to be “the first debate-style matchup between the top two candidates who have been engaging in heated media campaigns since last Fall.” It was also supposed to be a way for public officials to connect with a community experiencing great loss.

The event is at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Dundalk, not far from where a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

Kim Ross, communications chair for the county’s central committee, said 300 people have RSVP’d and the 3 p.m. event is still happening. Changing course after hearing Trone could no longer make it was a challenge, said Ross, but it’s still going to be an engaging event. It’ll be a townhall format with longtime Baltimore journalist Jayne Miller moderating and audience members asking questions.

Ross noted that the event will be a benefit to the Dundalk community who is still “experiencing tragedy.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Maybe now even more than ever is a really good time for any candidate to be talking about their mission … toward local needs,” Ross said. “It’s hard to imagine that that would not be on everyone’s mind when coming to Sollers Point.”

As Trone recovers from his symptoms, Alsobrooks’ campaign is still recovering from its Silver Spring office being burglarized. According to a statement from her team, the burglary happened between Thursday night and Friday morning. An office staffer discovered what had happened around 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

“The staffer found his desk disheveled, campaign items thrown in the trash, personal belongings stolen, and his closed and sealed leather notebook containing sensitive campaign information was untied and had been opened,” the statement read.

Alsobrooks said she was disappointed that it happened.

“Someone forced their way in, went through sensitive material, threw some of our campaign shirts in the trash and stole personal items from a staff member,” she said in a statement. “What I will say is that this will not deter us and it only strengthens our resolve to run the kind of uplifting campaign we’ve been running since day one.”