President Donald Trump will mark 100 days in office Tuesday, a milestone in his second term that has been defined by sweeping changes to the federal government and lawsuits challenging his actions.

His string of rapid-fire executive orders has upended the lives of federal workers, tested the country’s relationships with allies and brought the government closer to what some have called a constitutional crisis.

In Maryland, officials have pushed back against many of the changes and cuts made by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, Gov. Wes Moore pledged to guide the state through turbulent times caused by a “new administration in Washington that sows uncertainty, confusion and chaos.”

That uncertainty is expected to continue to swirl for the remainder of Trump’s second term. Here’s a look at some of the ways the president’s moves have impacted Maryland in his first 100 days.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Federal workers

Earlier this year, billionaire Elon Musk waved a chainsaw in the air on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The crowd cheered as he promised to cut government spending and downsize the federal workforce.

Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, delivered broad cuts to federal jobs and spending, though many of the moves have been challenged in court.

Still, Marylanders are grappling with the cuts. One in every 10 workers in the state is employed by the federal government, and almost half of Maryland’s federal workers live in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The cuts will likely disproportionately affect Black people. An analysis by The Baltimore Banner of U.S. Census data found that about 1 in every 5 Black workers is employed by the federal government, double the statewide average.

Amid the cuts, federal workers have flocked to job fairs and résumé workshops as they try to adapt to the corporate world.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Federal funding cuts

Last year, federal funding made up 22% of Maryland’s gross domestic product, with half of the money coming from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Maryland state agencies struggled earlier this year after a January federal funding freeze, even after a judge blocked Trump’s order and forced the feds to resume payments. Although the state was able to access funds for its Medicaid program, there were problems in recouping money for environmental and climate programs.

The federal funding cuts have had other impacts across the state. Maryland schools are facing a "catastrophic" loss of $418 million in federal funds. Two global aid groups based in Baltimore and affiliated with Johns Hopkins University had to lay off 1,975 people in 44 countries and 247 in the United States.

Tariffs

The Federal Reserve warned Trump, who has vowed to lower the cost of living, that taxing foreign imports will likely lead to higher prices, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has imposed tariffs on numerous trading partners and other countries, including raising tariffs on Chinese goods as high as 145%.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

From the floral industry to Baltimore-based Under Armour, large companies and small businesses alike are feeling the aftershocks of the tariffs. The tariff hike on Chinese imports ultimately led Linen World, a family-run home goods store in Prince George’s County, to close.

Trump has also implemented a 25% tariff on cars, which has turned the Port of Baltimore — one of the country’s top ports for automobiles — into a car purgatory. Baltimore area auto dealers are also anticipating higher retail prices.

Higher education

The Trump administration has threatened to cut billions in federal funding to higher education institutions, mainly as part of his agenda to take down diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The president has also targeted foreign students, calling for schools to screen for those who might be “hostile to American values,” according to the Associated Press.

As of last week, the federal government had revoked the visas of more than 1,800 international students across the US, including 37 graduate students and recent graduates from Johns Hopkins University and seven at the University of Maryland. After several court challenges were filed, the federal government said it is working to reverse some of the visa revocations.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

In March, the Trump administration wrongfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was shielded from removal after an immigration judge found he would likely face persecution by local gangs if deported to El Salvador. The administration described the mistake as “an administrative error.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

His deportation created a standoff between Trump and the judiciary branch, and put a spotlight on Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has championed Abrego Garcia’s return.

That case continues to play out as the administration has taken steps to crack down on immigration. In Maryland, sheriffs in Carroll, Garrett and Washington counties signed agreements with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The sheriffs will start a program in which ICE trains deputies to serve and execute warrants for people in their jails who could be undocumented.

FBI headquarters in limbo

After being the subject of debate for more than a decade, the U.S. General Services Administration chose Greenbelt as the site for the new FBI headquarters in 2023.

But it’s becoming increasingly unclear whether the move will happen under the Trump administration. Trump has floated keeping the headquarters in Washington, saying building the office in the “liberal state” of Maryland would make it difficult for the agency to work with the Department of Justice.