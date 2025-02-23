Just over a month into President Donald Trump’s second term, the 47th U.S. president has put forward orders that laid off thousands of federal workers, slashed funding and dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

We’re here to help you understand what went down recently and how it may impact Maryland.

Mass firing of federal workers moves forward

On Friday, a federal judge in Washington allowed Trump’s mass firings of federal workers to move forward. Unions representing federal workers argued that Trump’s moves undermine Congress’ ability to shape the size and direction of agencies through funding decisions.

The impact of Trump’s orders to cut spending and slash the size of the government have been felt in federal offices across Maryland. Two major federal agencies are headquartered in the Baltimore area: the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. SSA, which has been based in Woodlawn since 1960, employed about 10,000 people in the state as of last March. CMS employed about 4,000.

State agencies are also still recovering from a January federal funding freeze, even after a judge blocked Trump’s order and forced the feds to resume payments. Although the state was able to access funds for its Medicaid program, there were problems in recouping money for environmental and climate programs.

Federal spending cuts trigger private sector layoffs

As the Trump administration slashes spending, contractors that work with the federal government have reported planned layoffs affecting more than 1,250 people in Maryland, according to a state database.

The federal government directly employs about 10% of Maryland’s workforce ― an estimated 327,000 people — according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But many contractors and subcontractors based in Maryland also work for the federal government.

DEI: Judge temporarily blocks Trump orders

On Friday, a federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocked portions of Trump’s executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The city of Baltimore and several organizations sued the administration earlier in February, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and an overreach of presidential authority.

The administration’s stance against DEI has been felt across the state in other ways. The Maryland National Guard dropped out of a parade on the Eastern Shore in honor of Frederick Douglass’ 207th birthday scheduled during Black History Month, citing guidance from the Department of Defense that military departments can’t use official resources for cultural celebrations.

Trump also ordered the dismissal of the boards of visitors at the Naval Academy in Annapolis and other military schools, claiming they have been “infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues.” Faculty at the Naval Academy have also been told to no longer teach about systemic racism and sexism or promote concepts of “environmental justice” or “gender ideology.”

More appointees confirmed

The U.S. Senate has confirmed at least 18 of Trump’s picks for Cabinet-level posts and other high-level positions, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, the Senate narrowly confirmed Kash Patel as FBI director, setting the stage for changes at the law enforcement agency and adding to uncertainty around moving its headquarters to Maryland.

Trump picks who haven’t yet been confirmed include Rep. Lori Chávez-DeRemer for labor secretary, Rep. Elise Stefanik for ambassador to the United Nations, Jamieson Greer for trade representative and Linda McMahon for education secretary.

